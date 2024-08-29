LEWIS Access Leads the Way in Safe and Certified Scaffold Towers Made in Britain, Over Two Decades of Excellence

Lewis Access is recognised as the UK's leading manufacturer of industrial scaffolding and trade folding tower systems. Since 2003, the company has been helping customers ensure safety, quality, and good value.

—

Lewis Access, the premier manufacturer and supplier of British-quality Aluminium scaffold towers, is setting new standards for safety. With its two-decade-plus commitment to upholding the latest British safety standards and ensuring manufacturing excellence, the company has become a staple in the construction industry.

"This has been a 20-year long journey," said Mark Guirard, the Managing Director at Lewis Access. "What started in my purpose-built garage has blossomed into a full-fledged manufacturing and supply company that is trusted across the UK."

Guirard believes that safety should always come first, and this became the foundational pillar of Lewis Access. In the last two decades, much has changed in construction, and safety has remained a priority across the board. 2020 and 2021 brought into effect various changes aimed at improving scaffold tower user safety across the UK. These included castor wheel improvements and reduced platform distances, which directly affected Lewis Access. However, once the changes came into effect, the company quickly adjusted its operations to conform to the new standards to improve the safety of its towers.

Lewis Access's aluminium scaffold towers stand like no other in the world of scaffold towers and other access equipment. From the prototype developed in 2004 to every last scaffold tower manufactured today, the company maintains the highest safety standards. While speaking about the importance of using certified equipment for tasks at height, Guirard explained that safety should never be compromised for convenience or cost savings. "Safety is a top priority for us and so is quality," he said. "We hold many Kitemark Licenses and work closely with the BSI testing institution to ensure the safety and quality of every scaffold tower. We always want to ensure that everyone returns home safe at the end of the day."

Even as safety takes lead in the construction industry, sustainability is quickly becoming a key focus area. Environmentally friendly manufacturing is becoming a crucial consideration for customers. Guirard shared that environmental safety has been a part of the equation at Lewis Access since it was founded. By using aluminium, a highly sustainable material, and supporting local British manufacturing, the company is ensuring that its products make construction safer and greener.

In addition, Lewis scaffold towers showcase innovation as a bedrock of the company's operations. Lewis Access uses CAD design to provide bespoke equipment and cater to other special requirements. The company further adheres to strict British guidelines and ensures that the entire manufacturing process, including delivery, is managed under one roof. "Creating real added value for our customers has been the true test of our commitment to offering safe, research-proven, innovative UK-manufactured products," said Guirard. "Over the years, we have continued to invest in technology to improve the quality, safety and performance of our access solutions."

Beyond advancing its technologies, Lewis Access has continued to invest in new machinery. In 2019, the company introduced three new robotic welders to streamline its manufacturing processes. With these capabilities, all Lewis Access scaffolds, from standard to bespoke towers, elevate scaffolding to new heights and lead the way in safe and certified British manufacturing. With its reputation as a strong and reliable partner, Lewis Access has established itself as the UK's leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial scaffolds and extension ladders. "We are proud to be the UK's number one manufacturer of scaffolding towers."

Lewis Access also recognises the importance of delivering value while ensuring cost-effectiveness. By dealing directly with clients, the company offers its products at factory prices. This includes direct deliveries on all orders using the company's fleet of trucks. "Our clients have put their faith and trust in us, so we want to be able to guarantee them unmatched excellence in every aspect of our operations," stressed Guirard. "It is all part of our company's focus on providing not just superior products, but complete solutions."

Lewis Access provides access solutions that cater to the needs of businesses focused on safety, tradespeople seeking efficiency, and homeowners with their eye on value. Visit Lewis Access to explore the company's range of aluminium scaffold tower products.



Contact Info:

Name: Mark Guirard

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lewis Access

Website: https://www.scaffold-tower.co.uk/



Release ID: 89139654

If there are any deficiencies, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release, we kindly request that you promptly inform us by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team is committed to addressing any identified issues within 8 hours to guarantee the delivery of accurate and reliable content to our esteemed readers.