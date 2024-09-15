Lewis Access Proudly Introduces its New Range of Premium Access Solutions - Made in the UK

Lewis Access is expanding! An exciting new product that focuses on safety, durability, and high quality.

Lewis Access, United Kingdom's leading manufacturer of scaffold towers, is thrilled to unveil its latest line of access solutions, meticulously crafted to set new standards in safety, durability, and performance. The company's newly launched products include its certified scaffold tower, professional Trade ladder, and long-awaited roof ladder, all manufactured to the highest UK standards. Whether for professional tradespeople or DIY enthusiasts, these products are built to deliver unparalleled quality and reliability.

"We are pleased to offer high-grade access solutions built with quality and durability," states a spokesperson of Lewis Access. "From the ground up, safety and quality are our priorities—experience the difference with our scaffold towers."

Certified Scaffold Towers – BS EN 1004

Safety and stability are paramount when working at height, and Lewis Access' certified scaffold towers are designed to meet those needs with precision. Complying with the rigorous BS EN 1004 British Standard, these scaffold towers offer exceptional strength and reliability. Each unit is constructed using high-grade aluminum and precision engineering to ensure maximum safety on the job site. With quick assembly, a durable design, and superior load-bearing capabilities, Lewis Access scaffold towers are the ideal choice for construction, maintenance, and renovation projects.

Professional Ladders – EN 131

According to the company, their professional Extension ladder is built to meet the stringent EN 131 British standard, ensuring the highest level of safety and performance is provided. Designed for both durability and ease of use, these ladders are perfect for various applications. Each product in this range is crafted to withstand rigorous use and provide reliable stability. With features like non-slip rungs and ergonomic designs, Lewis Access ladders are engineered for efficiency and safety at height.

Roof Ladders – Engineered for Excellence

The Lewis Access roof ladder is a top choice for professionals seeking safety and reliability when accessing roofs. Designed with a focus on secure and stable access, the company's ladders offer features that ensure safe roof access and working conditions. Its thoughtful design elements make it ideal for a variety of roofing tasks, providing peace of mind if an individual is installing, repairing, or maintaining roofing systems.

What sets Lewis Access's Latest Line of Products Apart?

- Manufactured in the UK: The company's newly introduced products are built in the UK, ensuring that every item meets its quality controls and supports the UK manufacturing sector.

Uncompromising Quality: The company claims its products are built to last, with a focus on durability and safety.

Compliance with Standards: Lewis Access adheres to the highest industry standards—BS EN 1004 for scaffold towers and EN 131 for professional ladders—ensuring its products meet the latest safety and performance requirements.

Conclusion

Explore Lewis Access' new range of access solutions and experience the difference that quality craftsmanship and innovative design can make. For more information, visit their website or contact their sales team to learn more about their certified scaffold towers, professional ladders, and roof ladders.

About Lewis Access

Lewis Access provides top-quality access solutions and equipment to professionals and enthusiasts alike. Committed to safety, innovation, and customer satisfaction, they continue to lead the industry with products that set the benchmark for excellence.



