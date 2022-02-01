Lexus Announces 2021 Global Sales Results





Toyota City, Japan, Feb 1, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Lexus announced today its 2021 global sales results as described below.Global sales for the period of January-December, 2021 were 760,012 units (106% compared to the previous year), showing a recovery trend and surpassing last year's results. On a regional level, North America achieved approximately 332,000 units (112% compared to the previous year), and China achieved a record high of approximately 227,000 units (101% compared to the previous year), driving the recovery of global sales. On a model level, sales of electrified vehicles reached a record high of approximately 260,000 units (110% year-on-year) thanks to the strong sales of ES, RX and UX hybrid models. In addition, with the release of new NX as the first model of the next generation Lexus, and newly introduced PHEV, Lexus accelerating the practical spread of electrification to meet needs for customers and society. Lexus aims to achieve offering a full lineup of BEVs in all segments by 2030, 100% BEV sales in Europe, North America, and China, and 1 million units sold globally as a new challenge of realizing a carbon-neutral society. Furthermore, we also aim to achieve 100% BEVs globally by 2035. Lexus will continue to create vehicles that meet the diverse needs and lifestyles of our customers.January-December, 2021 sales results by major region are as follows:North America approx. 332,000 units (112% compared to prev. year)China approx. 227,000 units (101% compared to prev. year)Europe approx. 72,000 units (102% compared to prev. year)Japan approx. 51,000 units (104% compared to prev. year)Middle East approx. 28,000 units (103% compared to prev. year)East Asia approx. 30,000 units (95% compared to prev. year)Lexus International President / Chief Branding Officer, Koji Sato said, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of our Lexus customers around the world. Despite the continuing impact of the spread of the COVID-19 and the tight parts supply chain, we were able to recover sales to a record level in 2021, selling approximately 760,000 units. In 2022, we will continue to refine Lexus' unique design and driving taste that appeals to the sensibilities of our customers, based on our thoughts to 'be the brand that people who know the real thing choose at the end of the day'. We will also accelerate the development of electric vehicles starting with the BEV exclusive model 'RZ' in spring, we will release a series of new models that will accompany the lifestyles of a variety of customers. Please look forward to the future of Lexus."