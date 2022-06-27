LG Electronics held the "2022 LG Air Solution Maintenance Seminar" on June 24th

SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics held the "2022 LG Air Solution Maintenance Seminar" on June 24 for core clients to introduce its differentiated service competitiveness and maintenance and repair services.



2022 LG AIR SOLUTION MAINTENANCE SEMINAR

LG Electronics engineers pay regular visits to the customers of LG system air conditioners to check and manage their operating status, improve their lifespan and performance, and increase their energy efficiency. The customer care has incentivized customers to repurchase at a high rate.

Gerald Chun, Managing Director of LG Electronics Singapore, said, "I understand that customers of LG system air conditioners and Chillers feel the need for maintenance."

He added, "Providing value to customers through maintenance has built trust with customers and steered them into repurchasing LG products, which has been the key to the success of the air solution business."

Jaafar Adul Karim, Senior Project Engineer at Sunseap, observed, "Not only the high service quality of LG's service team, but also the efforts to listen to customers' opinions and reflect them are impressive."

Saurabh Saxena, Director at Galaxy Enterprise, observed, "Undoubtedly, LG's greatest strength is its quick response. The quick response to the equipment is the number one priority among our expectations."

LG Electronics provides technical support for its maintenance service customers through hotline. Its Real-time Care Service (RCS) enables it to monitor the operating status of equipment remotely and detect faults in real-time, even without or before a call from customers. In a move to respond to Voice of the Customer (VOC), LG plans to develop an upgradable remote control system and provide maintenance products with improved quality.