LG Energy Solution and Vistra Corp. Celebrate the Installation of the World's Largest Battery Energy Storage System at Moss Landing Media Day Event

400MW/1,600MWh supplied by LG Energy Solution to Vistra's Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, recognized at facility's Media Day event

Simplified TR1300 installation saved construction time and costs while maximizing safety and energy density

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution, South Korea's leading manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries, and Vistra Corp. celebrated the completion of the 400MW/1.6GWh Vistra Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in Monterey County, CA, at a Media Day on 19 August, 2021. Representatives from California ISO, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Vistra, Burns & McDonnell and LG Energy Solution as well as federal, state, and local elected officials and business leaders attended the event as guests and speakers for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, news conference, and site tours.



Moss Landing is a flagship project in which Vistra is developing advanced energy storage capacity, for which LG Energy Solution has provided batteries for the first 400MW/1.6GWh of capacity using its latest innovative Transportable Rack (TR1300). The project is also the world's largest lithium-ion battery energy storage project, and LG Energy Solution's innovative product development and effective on-site support reduced installation time and costs, and strengthened customer value.

The Moss Landing project will enable the transformation of California's energy system to more clean renewable resources, reducing greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing reliability of the power grid. With the cooperation between LG Energy Solution and Vistra, emissions-free electricity is being supplied to 300,000 households when it is needed most.

For LG Energy Solution, the project represents its commitment to customer value. Even in the face of a shipment crisis caused by COVID-19, LG Energy Solution worked tirelessly to ensure it stayed on schedule, aided by the simplified installation of TR1300 that saved construction time and costs while maximizing safety and energy density.

"LG Energy Solution's innovative battery technology and commitment to this project played an important role in successfully building the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility," stated Claudia Morrow, Vistra's SVP of Development and Strategy. "We share a goal of facilitating a nationwide transition to zero-emission energy and, as more intermittent renewables come online, battery projects like this play a vital role in building a more reliable grid."

"As the California blackouts of August 2020 and heat waves in the West Coast gain national and even global attention, the role of battery energy storage in supplying energy and ensuring quality control becomes even more important to us as well," said Youngjoon Shin, LG Energy Solution's SVP of ESS Business. "Based on our timely experience with the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility, LG Energy Solution will act as a solutions partner for the expansion of battery energy storage throughout the United States, further contributing to renewable energy for the climate."

Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution recently announced their ESG vision to become a leading eco-friendly company. Under the vision "We CHARGE towards a better future", LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, transitioning all business operations to RE100 by 2030 and establishing virtual circular value chain for resources by 2025.

