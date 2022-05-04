LG Energy Solution Wins E-Mobility Leader Award for Efforts in Zero-Emission Mobility

The largest single EV battery manufacturing facility in Europe recognized for running on 100% renewable energy

recognized for running on 100% renewable energy The company's entire global operations to pursue RE100, in addition to reusing and recycling batteries, to counter climate change

SEOUL, South Korea, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) today announced that its manufacturing facility in Wroclaw, Poland, has won the Electromobility (E-Mobility) Leader 2021 Award for its contributions to zero-emission mobility in Poland.

LG Energy Solution Wroclaw is the largest single EV battery manufacturer in Europe, currently with 70GWh production capacity which is expected to reach 115GWh by 2025.

Recently, Mayor Drew Dilkens of Windsor, Canada, visited the facility to learn about battery manufacturing process, as well as its mission towards carbon neutrality, taking into account the new LGES-Stellantis JV plant being constructed in Windsor. In fact, LGES Wroclaw's plant has already completed 100% transition to renewable energy (RE100) in 2019 through Green Pricing Scheme and purchase of Renewable Energy Certificate.

"LG Energy Solution Wroclaw is trying to create a new dimension of the global automotive market. We see not only the growing demand for batteries, but also how important it is to take action on climate change, and we are pleased that our activities are being recognized and appreciated," said Sukwon Choi, President of LG Energy Solution Wroclaw.

Now in place for four consecutive years, E-Mobility Leader Award is hosted by the Polish Alternative Fuels Association (PSPA), a non-governmental organization composed of over 120 companies from the entire e-mobility value chain, along with industry experts and institutions. This year, four winners were selected through analyzing candidates' responses to the survey questionnaire prepared by PwC, as well as assessing their investment in research and plans for further development of zero-emission transport.

ESWA's win is yet another representation of LGES's proactive response to climate change. So far, all of its global business sites have joined RE100 (Renewable Electricity 100%) - a global initiative committed to using 100% renewable energy by 2050. LGES aims to beat the deadline by 20 years and transition all businesses to 100% renewable energy by 2030. Manufacturing facilities in Wroclaw (Poland) and Michigan (U.S.) have already achieved RE100 in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and two LGES plants in Nanjing (China) are also expected to do so within this year. Based on this series of accomplishments, LGES was recently designated as a member of Advisory Committee of RE100 Board of Directors.

In addition to transitioning to renewable energy, LGES is also putting efforts in reusing and recycling batteries. It is not only developing technologies for battery reuse in ESS (Energy Storage System), but also building a closed-loop system that enables extracting and recycling of raw materials from used batteries.

"Our mission toward RE100 is becoming more important as we expand our investment in renewable energy, and more customers and investors asking us to take actions against climate change," said LG Energy Solution in a statement. "Batteries are central products in the carbon-neutral society, and accordingly, LGES will continue to establish exemplary practices in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG)," added the company spokesperson.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220) is a global leader delivering advanced lithium-ion batteries for Electric Vehicles (EV), Mobility & IT applications, and Energy Storage Systems (ESS). With 30 years of experience in advanced battery technology, it continues to grow rapidly towards the realization of sustainable life. With its robust global network that spans the US, Europe, Asia, and Australia, LG Energy Solution is more committed than ever to developing innovative technologies that will bring the future energy a step closer. Under its ESG vision "We CHARGE toward a better future," LG Energy Solution is doing its utmost to prioritize environment, fulfil social responsibilities and shape sustainable future. For more information, please visit https://www.lgensol.com.