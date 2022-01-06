LG LEVELS UP THE LAUNDRY EXPERIENCE WITH THE LATEST IN WASHING AND DRYING SOLUTIONS

Leveraging Enhanced AI Technology, LG's Latest Innovation

Delivers Unrivaled Convenience and Gentle Clothing Care

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a smarter, more seamless way to get laundry done with its new washer and dryer pair, and LG WashTower. The new laundry solutions feature LG's enhanced Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) technology, proven steam technology and an array of functions that make washing and drying clothes more convenient than ever.



New LG Washer and Dryer Pair with enhanced Artificial Intelligence DirectDrive (AI DD™)

With LG's enhanced AI DD technology, the new laundry pair delivers customized performance that can sense load size, fabric type and the level of soiling of a clothing article, automatically adding the right amount of detergent and adjusting the wash style for optimized cleaning. * The new washer incorporates LG's steam technology, a tried and true method for getting clothes their clean and refreshed. For greater user convenience, LG's Smart Pairing™ feature sends information from the washer to the dryer recommending the optimal drying cycle to eliminate most of the guesswork.

LG's first AI DD equipped dryer model boasts a new AI cycle that adds precise movement control and automatically selects the appropriate settings for optimal fabric care and faster drying times. LG's AI technology also enables the appliance to learn the user's laundry routine and preferences to deliver tailored drying options every time. An infrared sensor accurately measures the temperature of the clothes during the drying cycle and makes adjustments automatically to ensure even drying. And unlike other washer-dryer combinations, with Bluetooth paring feature, both appliances can be conveniently controlled from just the washing machine's control panel.

With its ultra-convenient and space-saving design, LG's latest WashTower with DUAL Heat Pump dryer is a streamlined alternative to a conventional washer-dryer stack. The front loading washing machine uses AI DD to deliver clean, fresh clothes while the dryer leverages LG DUAL Inverter Heat Pump technology to reduce energy consumption by drying in a low temperature throughout the drying cycle. With its lower overall height, LG WashTower helps save space through a ductless design that requires less clearance with the back wall. The ductless design also saves owners the inconvenience of having to regularly access and clean out the rear ducts.

Matching outstanding performance with sophisticated style, LG's new appliance pair are a perfect fit for most spaces and decorating styles. The WashTower features black tinted-glass doors, decorative chrome elements and Black Steel finish for excellent durability with high resistance to scratching. The seamless, flat design contributes to a sleek built-in look in the laundry room and delivers a minimalist, ultra-modern aesthetic with an easy-to-access Center Control™ panel.

"With LG's advanced AI technology and differentiated features, these stunning new laundry appliances offer gentle fabric care and effortless clothing management," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. "By listening to the needs of real people and leaning on our vast experience and expertise in the global home appliance market, we are able to provide consumers with solutions for a better life."

To experience the latest LG laundry solutions, visit LG's virtual exhibition booth at CES 2022.

* AI Washing Cycle detects materials such as natural cotton and synthetic fibers as well as the thickness of the material. Product specifications and features may vary depending on model or region.

