LG SIGNATURE Concludes Charity Auction Benefiting Families Affected by Autism

Online Charity Auction Highlights Brand's Partnership with Amundi Evian Championship and Top Female Golfers

SEOUL, South Korea, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has pledged all proceeds from its STRONGER TOGETHER charity auction (July 8-18) to Sur les bancs de l'école, a French non-profit organization that has been supporting young people with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) since 2008.



The STRONGER TOGETHER auction has also put the spotlight on LG SIGNATURE's sponsorship of the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship women's golf tournament. The luxury brand began its partnership with the Championship in 2017 and is proud to continue its association with the storied event. This year's tournament teed off on July 22 with a field of 126 players, making a welcome return after a one-year hiatus due to the worldwide pandemic.



Supporting the auction by donating their time and prized possessions were two of the world's top female golfers – and LG SIGNATURE brand ambassadors – Ko Jin-young and Park Sung-hyun. During its 10-day run, STRONGER TOGETHER received considerable interest from all over the globe, bringing in an impressive tally of USD 114,825.



Among the items up for auction was the one-and-only LG SIGNATURE OLED R rollable TV, as well as the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator, LG SIGNATURE Wine Cellar and a one-night stay at the luxurious Hotel Royal at the Evian Resort – the glamorous setting for the Amundi Evian Championship.



Additionally, the auction gave participants the opportunity to interact virtually with Ko and Park, and bid on tournament-used equipment and apparel kindly donated by the two illustrious players. The exclusive items included Ko's Epic Flash driver used during the 2020 LPGA tour, and the TaylorMade P750 8 iron used by Park in the TaylorMade promotional video she filmed with Tiger Woods.



"LG SIGNATURE is honored to stand by some of the biggest names and tournaments in the golfing world," said Lee Jeong-seok, head of LG Electronics' Global Marketing Center. "We are also very grateful to everyone who participated in our charity auction benefitting young people with ASD – your support and generosity showed that we really are stronger when we stand together."

With the exception of 2020, LG SIGNATURE has hosted unique events and memorable marketing activities at the Evian Resort Golf Club every year of its partnership with the Amundi Evian Championship. Highlights to date include a culinary challenge featuring top European chefs and tournament players, and the renaming of the course's eighth hole to the 'LG SIGNATURE Hole.'

More information can be found at www.LGnewsroom.com.

About LG SIGNATURE

LG SIGNATURE is the first ultra-premium brand across multiple product categories from global innovator LG Electronics. Designed for the most discerning consumers, LG SIGNATURE products deliver a state-of-the-art living experience that feels pure, sophisticated and luxurious. Combining the very best of everything LG has to offer, LG SIGNATURE products are designed with a focus on their "true essence" aligned with the brand's modern, distinctive design. For more information, visit www.LGSIGNATURE.com.