LG'S NEW INSTAVIEW REFRIGERATOR BRINGS NEW POSSIBILITIES AND EFFICIENCY TO THE KITCHEN

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2022, LG unveiled its latest InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator range fully equipped with the energy-efficient features and outstanding convenience required for the perfect kitchen life. Reversed as the hardest working appliance of every home, the fridge must work non-stop 24 hours a day, 7 days a week; but such a heavy workload means the most essential home appliance is also the most energy hungry. Taking better care of the InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator is one of the best ways a homeowner can help the environment and their bank balance at the same time.



LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator

Keep Food Fresh, Open That Door Less

Curiously opening the fridge door to check which items need replenishing stands in the way of the appliances' optimum energy performance. With LG's Door-in-Door™ feature, cold air loss is kept to a minimum thanks to a separate space dedicated to the household's most-used items. What's more, its seemingly simplistic design has the added purpose of allowing the fridge to operate more efficiently, saving the homeowner a handsome sum by keeping the compressor -- the engine that creates all that cold air -- from working overtime, which has the added benefit of extending its lifespan.[1] The LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator has already amassed a legion of loyal fans, resulting in more than one million units being sold worldwide in 2020.



Craft Ice™ made from LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ refrigerator

Being the Perfect Host with Craft Ice

When hosting friends and family, an ice maker can be the difference between a good drink and a great drink. LG InstaView refrigerator with Craft Ice™ automatically makes standard ice cubes, crushed ice or LG's exclusive spherical Craft Ice that melts slower to keep drinks cool for longer. [2] Cocktails and soft drinks taste better when served with the clear, aesthetically-pleasing ice balls seen in the fanciest restaurants and bars.



LG ThinQ™ App for Your Convenience.

ThinQ-Powered Convenience

To reduce energy consumption and alleviate energy bills, LG's ThinQ™ AI platform sends smartphone notifications when the refrigerator door is left ajar. In the ThinQ app, users can control key features from anywhere, a function that is also compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa through easy voice commands.[3] When away from home for an extended period, users can activate vacation mode through the app and effortlessly check their refrigerator's interior temperature remotely.



LG's Proactive Customer Care

Smarter Living with Proactive Customer Care

Proactive Customer Care (PCC), LG's AI-infused smart customer service, lets users manage their refrigerator's performance with minimal effort. The intelligent PCC service analyzes usage patterns on top of providing maintenance tips and alerts on potential issues to keep connected appliances performing at their best. The comprehensive AI service teaches users how to install and use their LG appliances and even informs them when supplies are running low or new software updates are available.[4]

To experience LG's latest InstaView refrigerators, visit LG's digital exhibition booth at CES 2022.