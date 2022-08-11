LGT Bank (Singapore) Ltd. welcomes two new board members: Anchoring the bank's sustainability and sustainable investing expertise

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LGT Bank (Singapore) Ltd. (LGT Singapore) has appointed Ms. Neo Gim Huay, Member of the Managing Board and Head of the Centre for Nature and Climate at the World Economic Forum, and Mr. En Lee, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable and Impact Investments Asia at LGT, to its Board of Directors (Board), effective 2 June 2022. These appointments broaden LGT Singapore Board's strength in sustainability, ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and sustainable investing.

As recognized industry leaders in the sustainability and sustainable investing sectors, Gim Huay and En bring diverse skills and deep expertise to the Board in line with LGT's standing as a leading provider of sustainable, impact investment and venture philanthropic solutions. In sustainable investing, LGT has been a pioneer since 2007 and has continued to intensify its commitment by expanding sustainable and impact investment offerings across different portfolio management mandates and asset classes. By consistently pursuing a sustainability strategy, LGT aims to become a leading provider of sustainable investment solutions by 2025.

Sustainability Background

At the World Economic Forum, Gim Huay oversees climate and nature-related programs and partnerships, including accelerating climate action and scaling nature-based solutions as well as regenerating food, water and ocean systems and resource circularity. Prior to joining the WEF, Gim Huay held various Managing Director roles at Temasek International, namely Climate Change Strategy, Sustainability as well as Enterprise Development.

She was formerly a Management Consultant with McKinsey in the US and Africa, including co-leading the set-up of McKinsey's first office in Sub Saharan Africa in Lagos, Nigeria. Before McKinsey, Gim Huay was in the Administrative Service of the Singapore Government, working in the Finance and Trade ministries, as well as the Singapore Embassy in the US. She is currently a Board Trustee of the Singapore Institute of Technology, Member of the Creating Shared Value Council at Nestle SA, Member of the Governing Council of the Water Resources Group, World Bank as well as International Special Advisor to the CCICED (China Council on International Cooperation on Environment and Development).

Regional Impact Expert

Having joined LGT in 2013, En leads and manages the regional impact investment portfolio in Southeast Asia and China. He is a Founding Partner and a Senior Advisor of Lightrock, LGT's global impact investing platform, an Investment Committee Member of LGT Venture Philanthropy, and has served on LGT's Global Sustainability Board. Before LGT, En was an Executive Director with Goldman Sachs in Hong Kong, advising investment funds.

Previously, he was a Corporate Solicitor with Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London specializing in private equity and M&A transactions. He has served on the World Economic Forum ESG Advisory Group, Asia Investor Group on Climate Change, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore Sustainable Finance Working Group. En is a member of the Impact Valuation Advisory Council of Novartis, the Advisory Committee of Triple P Financial Inclusion Fund, and the ESG and Sustainable Investing Expert Panel of the Wealth Management Institute. He also serves on the Boards of United Nations Global Compact Singapore, Asian Venture Philanthropy Network, and the Singapore Venture & Private Capital Association, where he co-chairs the ESG Committee.

LGT's commitment to sustainability originates from the core values of the bank's owner, the Princely Family of Liechtenstein, which can trace its history back 900 years and has held sustainable and long-term thinking in high regard for over a century. LGT leads by example as a founding member of the United Nation's Net-Zero Banking Alliance and has signed an agreement with Climeworks to filter a part of LGT's greenhouse gas emissions from the air and permanently store them in the ground from 2025. LGT is committed to reducing net greenhouse gas emissions from operations and investments to net zero by 2030.

"As a company with a long-term orientation and as investors and citizens, we must focus on addressing how industries and consumption can be sustainable and how we will get there. Competently implemented investment strategies with investments in well-managed, sustainability-oriented companies will make an important contribution to reducing environmental and social issues and generating attractive returns", said H.S.H. Prince Max von und zu Liechtenstein, Chairman and CEO LGT Group.

In addition, LGT Group Foundation appointed Peter Nussbaum to its Board of Directors. He was a co-founding partner of the Munich office of Milbank, an international law firm. Prior to this, he was co-head of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer's global private equity group. A German national, Peter Nussbaum serves as a board member of various companies and foundations of the Princely House of Liechtenstein including, since this year, CEO Administration of the Princely Assets. Peter Nussbaum's appointment on the Foundation's board is effective immediately.

