LHG Capital Management Flagship Fund Reports a 6-Month Return Of 15% Amid Rising Market Volatility

About LHG Capital Management

LHG Capital Management is a global alternative investment management company, specializing in global macro. Strategically headquartered in Liechtenstein and Hong Kong, LHG has additional representative offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Sydney and Zürich.

LHG's diverse array of ​investors ranges from some of the largest Single-Family Offices in Europe, to Fortune Global 500 corporations in the Greater China region, to high-net-worth-individuals in the Middle East and SMSFs in Australia.

The Flagship Fund

Laurence Yang, the hedge fund firm’s Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer, started the firm’s flagship Premium Investments Fund in 2017 with only two investors and €15.5 million ($18 million) under management. As of April 2022, the Fund has over $140 million under management (including $70 million managed through Separately Managed Accounts).

The Fund employs global macro investment strategy - a hedge fund strategy that bases its holdings primarily on the overall economic and political views of various countries or their macroeconomic principles.

(Laurence Yang, Founder and Co-CIO of LHG Capital Management, Portfolio Manager of the hedge fund firm’s flagship fund)

Fund Performance

Despite rising volatility in the broader stock and bond markets, for the 6-month period between October 2021 and April 2022, the Fund reported a positive 15% return, with a maximum peak-to-trough drawdown of -2.17%.

The Fund’s outperformance is largely credited to a few bets Yang made in early 2022, including a long position in natural gas and short positions in US government bonds and tech-heavy NASDAQ 100 index futures.

The Fund has a 3-year Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 37% since its public launch in October 2018.

Full track record of the Fund can be viewed here.

