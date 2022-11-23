Li-FT to Acquire the Yellowknife Lithium Project, a Portfolio of 14 Significant Spodumene Pegmatites

Li Pegmatite Length (m) Average Width (m) Mapped Surface Area (m 2 ) Channel Sample Average Grade (Li 2 O %) Notes

Fi Main 1800 15 36,500 1.10 Linear dyke which branches into multiple sections for approximately 900m. Southern half not systemically channel sampled

Fi Southwest 900 20 24,000 1.30 Linear dyke which varies in width from 5 to 37m

Ki 600 12 8,700 1.40 Grade estimate based on detailed spodumene crystal counts averaging 20-25%

Hi (Shorty) 400 25 17,000 1.07 Linear dyke that is up to 40m wide

Big East 900 20 17,500 1.45 Pegmatite dyke swarm over 150m width; 20m average width of dykes within 150m corridor

Big West 1000 20 20,000 1.53 Pegmatite dyke swarm over 150m width; 20m average width of dykes within 150m corridor

Nite 900 7 8,700 1.46 Linear dyke ranging from 4 to 10m in width; average of 9m

Thor 600 300 26,000 1.59 Complex dyke swarm; visible surface area of spodumene pegmatites is ~25,000 m2

VO



9,000 1.48 Dyke swarm of seven individual dykes over an area of a 1,300m x 500m area

Bet 100 6 550 2.00 Historic tantalum mine, spodumene crystals up to 2m in length

Bin 125 12 1,300 1.75 Spodumene crystal percentages estimated to be >25% over the dyke

Hid 200 6 650 1.56 Discontinuous dyke; two 5 kg channel samples averaged 1.56% Li2O

Lens 100 12 1,200 1.97 Sub-vertically dipping dyke, spodumene crystals up to 50cm long

Mut 80 5 500 2.20 Spodumene crystals up to 30cm long; crystal counts between 25-35% spodumene