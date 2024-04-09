LI-Kick Celebrates Significant Industry Recognition at SSIA Annual Conference

LI-Kick, Long Island's premier co-ed adult social sports organization, made a notable appearance at this year's Sport & Social Industry Association (SSIA) Annual Conference, garnering significant recognition for its contributions to the sports and social industry.

—

The highlight of the event was the awarding of the Industry Impact Award to LI-Kick's owner, Sal Farruggia, a testament to his and the organization's influential role in the sports community.

Farruggia's leadership and innovative approach have been instrumental in LI-Kick's success and in fostering a positive and widespread impact within the industry. His dedication to sharing knowledge and expertise has benefited numerous clubs and organizations, enhancing their operations and collaborative efforts. Under Farruggia's guidance, LI-Kick has not only thrived locally but has also contributed to the broader sports and social sector, embodying the spirit of community and engagement that the SSIA celebrates.

This year's SSIA conference served as a platform for industry professionals to connect, share insights, and celebrate the achievements of leaders like Farruggia.

The Industry Impact Award recognizes individuals who have significantly contributed to the growth and success of the sports and social industry through leadership, innovation, and community-building efforts. Farruggia's receipt of this award highlights his commitment to excellence and his role in shaping a more collaborative and dynamic industry landscape.

LI-Kick's commitment to exceptional customer service was further acknowledged at the SSIA Annual Conference, where they were honored with the best in class Champions Award.

This prestigious recognition is awarded to sports leagues that are highly rated by players, underscoring LI-Kick's dedication to creating enjoyable and memorable experiences for its community. This accolade, alongside the Industry Impact Award received by Sal Farruggia, solidifies LI-Kick's status as a leader in the sports and social industry, committed to excellence in every facet of its operations​.

About the company: LI-Kick continues to set a high standard for social sports organizations, offering a wide range of activities designed to foster fun, friendship, and a sense of community among adults in Long Island. From kickball to cornhole, LI-Kick's events provide participants with opportunities to engage in healthy competition, socialize, and connect with others who share their interests. For more information about LI-Kick and its programs, visit www.li-kick.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Sal Farruggia

Email: Send Email

Organization: LI-Kick

Address: 26 Morris Avenue, Glen Cove, New York 11542, United States

Phone: 516 500 1386

Website: https://li-kick.com/



Release ID: 89126442

