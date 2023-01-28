Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi IP Receives $30 Million Rights Deal

—

With the growing prominence of Li Shizhen IP image in the Asia-Pacific region, Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi IP recently won the favor of famous investors in Singapore, and the overseas copyright will be applied to interactive applications such as premium content creation and resource integration in the metaverse field, and reached $30 million digital cultural copyright transaction. It is understood that Wuhan Mr. Dongbi Culture Media Co., Ltd. has spent four years to complete the collection of Li Shizhen, Mr. Dongbi and other series of trademark transfer transactions, Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi character series creation, IP co-branded release, Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi graphic biography, Mr. Dongbi film script creation, Mr. Dongbi film trailer production, Li Shizhen character series works certificate registration and other intellectual property protection, Li Shizhen IP top luxury art co-branding, live entertainment and integrated creation of quality content, etc. The first stage is divided into four core achievements and five advantageous drivers, promoting digital cultural assets to the international market.

In the first stage, Chinese traditional culture and China Hubei University of Technology (a key university) started academic project cooperation to recreate the application of multiple roles and scenes of characters in Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi IP. Chinese medicine culture and China Hubei University of Traditional Chinese Medicine started academic project cooperation and invited Mr. Deng Huihua, a famous Chinese ink cartoon artist, to create a long scroll of Chinese medicine culture history - "Li Shizhen-Mr. Dongbi Graphic Biography" in one year. Rural revitalization·Building a Beautiful China vs. Anji·Yucun, integrating Chinese traditional culture into ecological environmental protection and ecological monastery protection construction, the name of Mr. Dongbi will be used to build Dongbi Hall in Longqing Zen Temple, as a tribute to Chinese traditional culture - Li Shizhen, an important representative of Ming Longqing period, and has been nominated for five international awards: IDEA (USA), iF (Germany), Red Dot, G-MARK (Japan) and DNA Design Award (Paris, France) IP image content internationalization and literary works - Invited famous Chinese writer Wudan to create a novel and screenplay for Li Shizhen, refining the spiritual core of Li Shizhen IP. Hainan Basic Investment and Dark Horse Comics set up a domestic joint venture company, Wuhan Mr. Dongbi Culture Media, with a unique global perspective, to empower IP and tailored to a diversified and rich content diversified and rich content promotion application system.

The IP has sufficient innate advantages. First, policy advantages (policy-oriented mobilization of administrative resources at all levels, integration of industrial synergy development, formation of urban cultural vitality and cultural and creative industry output chain). Second, cognitive base (comes with local fan base and attracts international fan attention). Third, content creation advantages (deep local cultural deposits, rich IP innovation themes). Fourth, hotspot fission advantages (social media era, hotspot fission rapidly). Fifth, industrial extension advantages (through the integration of digital and real, the metaverse sector is bound to create the most imaginative economy and sustainable development industry in the future.

The overseas copyright transaction of the character IP will be completed in four phases all in Singapore, at present, the first phase of the transaction has been completed, this time for Li Shizhen IP to take a solid first step overseas.

For this Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi IP overseas copyright deal, the investor said, there are many diamonds in Chinese traditional culture, and Li Shizhen is one of the most dazzling IPs. He is very optimistic about the development potential of Li Shizhen cultural copyright in the Asia-Pacific region. Recently, after the transaction, the new business scope will be extended to the metaverse field. And its Singapore team will combine the digital cultural assets such as character IP, art gallery, brand co-branding, food, sports, art toy, film and TV drama from the metaverse aspect of creative resources, add more overseas fresh elements into Li Shizhen IP, and make every effort to build Li Shizhen premium content creation integrated resource service platform, and devote to make more young users around the world enjoy Chinese traditional culture.

Contact Info:

Name: Yang Chen

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wuhan Mr. Dongbi Culture Media Co.Ltd.

Website: http://www.darkhorse.com



Release ID: 89088884

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.