Li Shizhen IP and Mr. Dongbi Culture Media Co. Receives a $30 Million Copyright Deal

Mr. Dong bi, a Chinese media company, created Li Shizhen IP image which was rooted in traditional Chinese culture, and it recently won the favor of investors in Singapore.

Mr.Dongbi, a media company based in Wuhan China is pleased to introduce its latest copyright deal. With the growing influence of the Li Shizhen IP (intellectual property) in the Asia-Pacific region, the Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi IP has recently attracted the attention of famous investors in Singapore. Its international copyright will be used in the metaverse interactions including content creation and resource allocation as the digital and cultural copyright transaction has raised $30 million.

Wuhan Mr. Dongbi Cultural Media Company has devoted four years to transferring the trademarks of the Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi series, creating characters for Li Shizhen × Mr. Dongbi, launching an IP collaboration and illustrating a biography of Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi. They also created a script and a trailer for a film about Mr. Dongbi, completed the Registration of works for the characters of Li Shizhen to protect its IP, collaborated with luxury brands on the Li Shizhen IP and introduced theme entertainment and quality content creation. The first stage consists of four core achievements and five great advantages, driving digital cultural assets into the international market.

In the first stage, Hubei University of Technology, a key university in China, initiated an academic project on Chinese traditional culture to reinvent multiple characters and settings for the Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi IP. Hubei University of Chinese Medicine also proposed an academic project on Chinese medicine, inviting Mr. Deng Huihua, a Chinese ink wash animation artist, to create “The Biography of Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi”, a historical scroll on Chinese medicine. The Rural Revitalization Building Beautiful China vs Yucun Village, Anji project integrated Chinese traditional culture into ecological protection and conservation of eco-monasteries. Dongbi Hall, situated in Longqing Temple, is named after Mr. Dongbi to pay tribute to Li Shizhen, a significant figure during the Longqing emperor’s reign of the Ming dynasty and in Chinese traditional culture. It became a finalist for five international awards, namely the iDEA Award, the iF Product Design Award, Red Dot, the Good Design Award and the DNA Paris Design Award. Furthermore, films and literature works in relation to the IP has entered the world stage. Wu Dan, a famous Chinese author, was invited to write a novel and a script for Li Shizhen to enrich the core value of the Li Shizhen IP. Wuhan Mr. Dongbi Cultural Media Company was a domestic joint venture launched by Hainan Basic Investment Co.,Ltd and Dark Horse Comics, empowering IP with a unique global perspective and developing a personalized, diverse and rich content promotion system.

The IP is equipped with comparative and acquired advantages. First of all, it is supported by policies (The policies shall mobilize all levels of administrative resources and integrate the industry synergetic development to form a creative industries export chain fostering urban and vital culture). Secondly, it has received widespread recognition (It has attracted fans from home and abroad). Thirdly, it facilitates content creation (The roots of the local culture are deep while the IP innovative topics are rich). Fourthly, it generates trending topics (In the era of social media, trending topics change rapidly). Fifthly, the IP leverages industry expansion (The metaverse will evolve into the most creative economy, accelerating the sustainable industry in the future. The city’s mega IP will strive to make global impact and strengthen competitiveness of cultural output through the digital-physical integration).

The international copyright transactions of the IP will be completed in Singapore in four phases. The first phase of the transaction is now closed, which represents the first solid step for the Li Shizhen IP to access the international market.

Regarding to the international copyright transactions of the Li Shizhen × Mr. Dongbi IP, one of the investors said that there are many treasures in Chinese traditional culture and the Li Shizhen IP is one of the most splendid IPs. He added that he remains optimistic about the IP’s potential to develop in the Asia-Pacific region. Recently, following the closed transaction, the new business scope will be expanded to the metaverse sector whereas the team in Singapore will incorporate digital cultural assets such as character IPs, galleries, brand collaborations, food, sports, toys and films into creative resources in the metaverse. With new global elements added to the Li Shizhen IP, an all-round resource service platform allocating quality content creation of Li Shizhen is established in order to popularize Chinese traditional culture among the younger generation worldwide.

About Us: Wuhan Mr.Dongbi Culture Media Co., Ltd. is a Chinese Meida & Entertainment company. It designs, licenses, and produces IPs(intellectual property) focusing on traditional Chinese culture. It is committed to promoting the creation of character IPs and spreading traditional Chinese culture. The founding team has devoted years to transferring the trademarks of the Li Shizhen and Mr. Dongbi series, creating characters for Li Shizhen × Mr. Dongbi, launching an IP collaboration, and illustrating a biography of Li Shizhen·Mr. Dongbi. They also aim to promote the co-branding with soft toys, theme parks, luxury brands, film & TV dramas, and VR animation entertainment. The business scope will be extended to the Metaverse sector in 2023.

