Lianhe Zaobao explores AI-enabled digitalisation collaborations with SenseTime

SINGAPORE, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianhe Zaobao (ZB), the flagship Chinese-language daily of SPH Media, and SenseTime International (SenseTime) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to explore digitalisation collaborations.

The MOU was signed between Ms Loh Woon Yen, Managing Editor, Chinese Media Group, SPH Media and Ms. Lien Hui Luen, Director of Strategic Partnerships, SenseTime International, and witnessed by Miss Lee Huay Leng, Editor-in-Chief, Chinese Media Group (CMG), SPH Media and Dr. Xu Li, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime.



[From left to right] Ms Lien Hui Luen, Director of Strategic Partnerships, SenseTime International; Dr. Xu Li, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime; Ms Lee Huay Leng, Editor-in-Chief, Chinese Media Group, SPH Media; and Ms Loh Woon Yen, Managing Editor, Chinese Media Group, SPH Media, at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between SenseTime International and Lianhe Zaobao (Credit: Lianhe Zaobao)

The MOU will see ZB leverage SenseTime's artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance its visual content and provide its audiences with a more immersive reading experience. Other collaborations in the year-long MOU include optimising the Chinese daily's visual content output, boosting its online and print readers engagement efforts, as well as organising AI-related knowledge-sharing activities for ZB's audiences and partners.

ZB will enter into a project trial using SenseTime's 'Super Resolution' technology, an application that speeds up image processing for news reports which help photojournalists save time. The application can even restore resolution of low-quality images such as old photos from ZB's archives, which are a rich source of Singapore's visual heritage dating back to the 1920s.

ZB will experiment with using SenseTime's augmented/mixed reality (AR/MR) imaging technologies to inject dynamism to its visual content on print and digital platforms. Other initiatives include exploring the use of technology to animate static photos and comics to boost reading experience. ZB will also tap on this AR/MR technology to enhance its audience's experience at physical events.

The partnership will also see both parties jointly organise public seminars to raise the awareness of AI technology. There will also be AI bootcamps for ZB's Student Correspondents' Club members.



Dr Xu Li, Executive Chairman of the Board and CEO of SenseTime, demonstrating the robust capabilities of SenseRobot, an AI Chinese Chess robot, to Ms Lee Huay Leng, Editor-in-Chief, Chinese Media Group, SPH Media

Ms Lee Huay Leng said: "Lianhe Zaobao will celebrate its 100th year in 2023 and this timely collaboration with SenseTime, a renowned leader in the AI field, is a boost to our digitalisation journey. We will implement innovative ways to showcase our past and present works in a fresh, new approach. Using AI-enabled technology to enhance our visual content not only places us in good stead to meet evolving media trends, it also shapes new ways of delivering essential news content to our audiences."

Dr. Xu Li said: "SenseTime is proud to partner Lianhe Zaobao for its momentous 100th anniversary milestone, lending our expertise and knowledge to preserve and amplify the media outlet's rich heritage while driving its digitalisation efforts. There remains great potential to transform the media landscape through AI and we hope to co-lead the charge in the digital transformation of the media industry with Lianhe Zaobao in the region. This MOU marks the beginning of our collaboration and we look forward to a fruitful and long-standing partnership which could also benefit the wider SPH Media family. "

About SPH Media

About Lianhe Zaobao

Lianhe Zaobao is the flagship Chinese-language daily of SPH Media and the largest circulating Chinese newspaper in Singapore.



The result of a merger between Nanyang Siang Pau and Sin Chew Jit Poh in 1983, Zaobao is a must-read for many Singaporeans with a print and digital readership of 735,000*. In addition, it also has subscriptions in China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Indonesia and Brunei.



Launched in 1995, zaobao.com, the digital edition of Lianhe Zaobao in China, draws close to 122 million monthly page views and attracts a monthly readership of 4 million**.



zaobao.sg – the Chinese digital portal comprising content from Lianhe Zaobao, evening daily Shin Min Daily News as well as digital native content - was launched in 2013. It targets readers locally and in other parts of the world, and enjoys a monthly average of 21 million page views and a readership of 3 million**.





In 2019, Lianhe Zaobao introduced ThinkChina, an English-language e-zine with a China focus. With an extensive network of journalists and writers from Singapore, China and other parts of Asia, ThinkChina publishes original reporting, opinion pieces and columns on the latest political, economic, socio-cultural and technological developments in China and the Greater China region.



Zaobao is committed to providing timely, accurate, and quality news reports as well as in-depth analysis on regional developments, financial news, topical issues, and even fashion and entertainment which are of interest to Chinese all over the world. Widely recognised as a responsible, objective, fair and credible newspaper, it closely watches developments in China, and is held in high regard in the global Chinese communities.



*Source: GfK's SPH Audience Survey 2021

**Google Analytics (Average of 2022 YTD)

About SenseTime

