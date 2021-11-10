Lianhua Qingwen Sent to People for Covid-19 Containment by Cambodian Government

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, 600 local families in Veal Veaeng District, Pursat Province, Cambodia, got Lianhua Qingwen Capsules, produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical, from Suy Sem, the Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy, also president of the Cambodian central government's assisting team to Pursat Province. Local government officials like Cheav Tay, Governor of Pursat Province were also present to help organize the distribution of this Chinese medicine, according to Fresh News.

Suy Sem said the Lianhua Qingwen distributed to people are charity donations. He emphasized that all the donated Lianhua Qingwen would be given to the local people to make sure every family can have 3 boxes of Lianhua Qingwen for in-time use in case they have the suspected Covid-19 symptoms.

In July, Lianhua Qingwen produced by Yiling Pharmaceutical has been selected as a treatment in the Covid-19 patients' in-house self-care protocol by the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Mam Bunheng, Cambodian Minister of Health, has pointed out that the application of Covid-19 vaccines and Lianhua Qingwen together has made a great contribution to the Covid-19 prevention and control in Cambodia; after using Lianhua Qingwen, the infected people recovered a lot very soon, and the mild-to-severe cases has been dramatically decreased.