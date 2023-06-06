Liberty & Justice Debuts Bikini Line At Target with Pearl Thusi in BarbieCore

Liberty & Justice launches their new African-inspired resort and swim line, inaugurated by celebrity and model Pearl Thusi in the brand's BarbieCore look at a recent photoshoot in Malibu, CA. Products are available now at Target.com and at Target outlets in June.

Co-founded by Georgie Badiel Liberty, Miss Africa 2004, and her husband Chid Liberty, the Liberty & Justice swimwear brand is known for its vibrant hues and unique prints. Rooted in the tradition of African wax prints and tailored for women of all shapes and sizes, the brand's goal is to celebrate African beach culture. With the launch of the brand’s African-inspired bikinis and one-pieces, women can now access high-fashion, budget-friendly swimsuits from a brand that blends cultural heritage with contemporary style.

More information is available at https://www.target.com/b/liberty-justice/-/N-q643leult04

Quantico and Queen Sono star Pearl Thusi looks stunning in Liberty & Justice's BarbieCore bikini from the brand's Season 1 drop. With their newly announced exclusive collection at Target, Liberty & Justice is giving women across the Atlantic the opportunity to mix and match pieces from the brand to create their own African-inspired beach fashion statements.

More than a brand spokesperson and model, Thusi is also a Liberty & Justice investor, something Georgie Liberty notes is a growing trend among celebrities looking to expand their business empires. Liberty & Justice's other investors include Grammy-winning Nigerian crooner Burna Boy and Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong'o.

Liberty & Justice's Season 1 drop is available in sets and separates in three African inspired prints, pink, navy blue, orange, and white, in sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

Celebrating African heritage, Liberty & Justice strives to symbolize the power of creative collaboration and intends to continue playing a leadership role in sustainable and inclusive fashion designed to make every woman look and feel beautiful.

"Liberty & Justice swimsuits are about more than just fashion," says Thusi, "They represent the vibrant culture and creativity of Africa. As a South African woman, it's an honor to be part of a brand that celebrates our heritage and represents it to the world with such flair and elegance."

Learn more at https://libertyandjustice.com

