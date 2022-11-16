Liberty partners with Prodima to help Vietnamese access great auto insurance

About Liberty

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - In their continuous efforts to help customers "embrace today, confidently pursue tomorrow", Liberty Insurance Vietnam was privileged to embark on a partnership with Prodima Vietnam, a full-service online marketing agency to make their insurance services and products more accessible to Vietnamese car owners.According to the Insurance Association of Vietnam, the first seven months of 2022 showed signs of growth in auto insurance with an 11.4% increase year-over-year. To adapt to the market rebound, Liberty created a digital auto insurance experience featuring a transparent and convenient online quote tool. Finding a quote takes less than 2 minutes. With Liberty's innovation, Vietnamese drivers and car owners now have direct access to customized insurance rates for thousands of vehicles - no transaction, no hidden fee.In addition to the powerful digital quotation tool, users can enjoy vehicle self-inspection on their personal phones. This innovation was launched during the COVID-19 pandemic when physical interactions were limited for health and safety purposes. Responding to customers' needs, Liberty Vietnam developed and offered a self-inspection service available on smartphones and tablets. Customers can comfortably take photos and provide vehicle information with their personal devices.Liberty also takes a further step to improve customer centricity. Vietnamese drivers and car owners now have the power to determine policy coverage and customize car insurance packages online, so that they pay for only what they need."We are delighted to elevate the auto insurance experience for the users and we are proud to support the growing community of car drivers and car owners in Vietnam. The feedback from our Vietnamese customers has been excellent. They love being able to calculate their insurance rates and select the product that matches their needs," Mr. Jean Michoud, Regional Head of Digital and Direct Distribution at Liberty Insurance."As one of the pioneers in Vietnam to offer a complete online purchasing platform, Liberty takes pride in our advanced technology capabilities. Our strategic approach to technology is designed to offer best-in-class solutions with speed and flexibility, mirroring our agile business approach and our mission to offer quality insurance products at lower costs. Thanks to the partnership with Prodima , more Vietnamese drivers and car owners can find us and enjoy a truly great auto insuranceHashtag: #LibertyInsuranceVietnam

Liberty Insurance Vietnam is a 100% owned strategic business unit of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. Headquartered in Boston, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group is a diversified global insurer and the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S based on the 2020 gross written premium. It ranks 78th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2021 revenue. As of 31 December 2021, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group had US$48.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue. We employ over 45,000 employees in 29 countries around the world.



In Vietnam, Liberty Insurance offers high-quality insurance products and 24/7 support via the country's first multi-function Customer Service Center. Liberty provides comprehensive insurance products for vehicles, homes, health, travel, property, and liability through traditional, direct, and online channels at affordable rates. Liberty is appreciated for its service quality, providing customers with robust insurance solutions to freely enjoy life.



