Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of New Investor Relations Website

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LIBY, LIBYU, LIBYW) (“Liberty”), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today the successful launch of a new investor relations website at https://www.liberty-resources.com/.



The investor relations website features an easy to navigate format and streamlined access to essential investor information, including recent company press releases, sector information and more.

As previously announced, Liberty entered into a definitive business combination agreement effective December 15, 2022 that will result in Liberty becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Liberty Onshore Energy B.V. (“PubCo”). Through a complex restructuring PubCo will become the resultant amalgamated parent company and is expected to continue a listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (“NASDAQ”).

About Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Dato’ Maznah Binti Abdul Jalil, Liberty’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dato’ Khalid bin Hj Ahmad, Liberty’s Chief Financial Officer. Liberty is sponsored by Liberty Fields, LLC.

About Caspi Oil Gas LLP

COG is the concession owner of the Rakushechnoye Oil Field, located in West Kazakhstan. The Rakushechnoye License Block is located onshore Caspian Sea of the Mangyshlak peninsula, West Kazakhstan. It covers an area of about 287 sq km in the south-western Manghystau Province. Geologically the field lies within the South Mangyshlak sedimentary basin and the two largest fields, Zhetybai and Uzen, are located approximately 65 kilometers to the north and 85 kilometers to the northeast, respectively. COG has favorable high-quality oil and gas reserves with API 47 and zero sulfur. Furthermore, the LPG concentration of C3 + C4 is between 10% - 12% of gas reserves.

