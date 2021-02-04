License for TECH CORPORATION's Fine-Bubble Generation Technology on Sale in U.S., China, Southeast Asia, Elsewhere since Feb. 1, 2021

HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECH CORPORATION Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "TECH CORPORATION"), a Hiroshima, Japan-based developer and manufacturer of environment- and hygiene-related equipment, announced on February 4 that it put on sale the right to license international patents for the company's proprietary fine-bubble generation technology on February 1, 2021, at home and abroad, including in the United States, China and Southeast Asian countries.

Fine bubbles are bubbles smaller than 100 micrometers that float in water. Fine bubbles have a cleaning effect, promote plant growth, sterilization and penetration, and are effective in preserving freshness. They are expected to be used in various fields such as environmental conservation, agriculture, fisheries, food processing, medical care, and beauty.

TECH CORPORATION has patents in Japan and overseas for the technology to generate "ultra-fine bubbles" of less than 1 micrometer. Moreover, the company holds a patent for the generation of "fine-bubble electrolyzed water" that is expected to have sterilizing and cleaning effects. TECH CORPORATION will sell its patent licenses to domestic and overseas companies that want to make products and develop applications using this technology.

TECH CORPORATION's fine bubble-related information:

http://www.techcorporation.co.jp/english/product/nano/pro11_index.html

Target countries and patent registration:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M106379/202101270238/_prw_PI1fl_dz59I140.png

There are many other registered countries other than the above. For any inquiries regarding details, please contact TECH CORPORATION.