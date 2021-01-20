Licensing Show and Conference draw to a close







The 19th HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) drew an attendance of more than 6,200 buyers from 47 countries and regions. About 1,200 virtual business matching meetings were arranged to connect global licensing players with new business opportunities.







The 10th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC) featured some 40 speakers from top global brands along with renowned industry elites, attracting more than 20,000 viewers to join.





