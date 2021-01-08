Licensing Show and Conference held online next week







The 19th HKTDC Hong Kong International Licensing Show (HKILS) and 10th Asian Licensing Conference (ALC), both organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will run from 11 to 15 January 2021 in a brand-new online format.







Stephen Liang, HKTDC Assistant Executive Director, said the virtual Licensing Show has attracted 250 exhibitors from around the globe, including top global licensors/agents, renowned brands and intellectual properties (IPs) from Hong Kong and Asia.





