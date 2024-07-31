Lien Viet Education Implements Dual Teaching Methods: Traditional and Online, Supporting Work-Study Balance

Lien Viet Education reaffirms its leading position in vocational education and training by integrating both traditional and online teaching methods. This combination offers greater flexibility for students to manage their study schedules, even for those with limited free time.

Lien Viet Education (Lien Viet Education Joint Stock Company) was established in 2016. Lien Viet Education is a leading institution in vocational training and professional education. In 2018, this organization received official authorization from the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training to conduct exams and issue legally recognized certificates, marking a significant step forward in expanding and enhancing the company's training quality.

As a top-tier educational provider, Lien Viet Education continuously evolves and innovates its teaching methods to meet the diverse learning needs of students. Notably, Lien Viet Education is a pioneer in offering traditional and online classes simultaneously, accommodating many students by providing flexible learning schedules.

A key strength of Lien Viet Education lies in maintaining high training quality for both online and traditional formats, thanks to a team of experienced, dedicated, and highly skilled instructors. The faculty, selected from prestigious universities in Vietnam, plays a crucial role in both traditional classroom settings and online courses. With the support of leading experts, students, regardless of their chosen learning format, are assured access to high-quality, meticulously designed, and regularly updated educational content.

The online teaching format at Lien Viet Education supports individuals currently employed and wish to pursue additional professional qualifications without interrupting their existing work. It is also an ideal solution for those with limited time and cannot attend traditional classes. With continous support from lecturers and Lien Viet Education’s team, students can be confident that the training quality remains as high as the offline class.

Each year, over 10,000 students enroll in Lien Viet Education's programs and provide highly positive feedback on the quality of instruction. This feedback not only demonstrates students' trust and satisfaction but also affirms Lien Viet Education's standing in the educational field.

Lien Viet Education is currently enrolling for various training programs and certification preparation courses, including teaching certification, professional title certificates, specialist certificates, senior specialist certificates, department head certificates, and real estate brokerage certificates. These programs are designed to meet diverse needs and enhance professional competencies for each student.

About Lien Viet Education

Lien Viet Education, established in 2016, specializes in offering high-quality vocational and professional education courses, certified by the Ministry of Education and Training of Vietnam. The company boasts a team of experienced and passionate instructors, combined with an advanced learning platform that integrates both traditional and online methods. Lien Viet Education is committed to providing outstanding educational experiences, helping students achieve their career goals and personal development comprehensively.

Since its inception in 2016, Lien Viet Education Joint Stock Company has progressively established its position. In 2018, the company partnered with universities authorized by the Ministry of Education and Training to conduct exams and issue certificates. In 2021, Lien Viet expanded to Ho Chi Minh City and launched a program for professional title certification preparation. In 2022, the company continued to expand with its first branch in Hanoi, introducing certification preparation programs for archival administration and acupressure. In 2023, additional programs for tour guide and educational management certification were rolled out.

With the goal of addressing the diverse learning needs of students, Lien Viet Education has continuously expanded and developed, providing high-quality educational services to a wide range of individuals, from students and teachers to postgraduates, researchers, masters, and public officials. The company focuses on creating a professional, modern, and friendly learning environment, facilitating comprehensive student development. Lien Viet Education aims to be the top choice for those seeking to enhance their knowledge and professional skills without being constrained by time and location.





