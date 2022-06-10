Life Coach Jillian Smith, M.A., Launch Phish Inspired Coaching Business

—

On the road trip of life, life coach Jillian Smith helps other Phish heads find their way leading to their happiness.

Smith credits the iconic jam band Phish with leading her to launch Destiny Unbound Coaching as a way to help others achieve their goals and increase their happiness through self-awareness, understanding, and communication.

“Phish music saved my soul and inspired me on the path I’m on to help others,” Smith said. “Coaching is about collaboration, and I enjoy working with clients to create the tools and systems to help them realize their goals and that their life is their song. It should be sung and celebrated.”

Smith holds a master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy and is a humanistic counselor.

Feel stuck and need help to stay on track with your goals? Smith provides accountability coaching services to help clients through regular sessions and the development of personalized action plans to help clients achieve their goals. In addition, for clients seeking help with personal and professional goals, Smith provides personalized life coaching services and support.

Smith offers a complimentary consultation to new clients as part of her services. Smith said many of her clients are also Phish fans seeking direction in their life, and she offers a helping hand as they pursue their way to their best selves.

“As a life coach, I see my role guiding others as they search for answers,” she said. ”I use my extensive human behavior background and a healthy dose of empathy, kindness, honesty, and no B.S. to help my clients live their best lives!”

To learn more or book a free consultation, visit Destiny Unbound Coaching online at https://destinyunboundcoaching.com/ or contact Smith at destinyunboundcoaching@gmail.com or (619) 261-6189. Destiny Unbound Coaching office is located at 334 Washington Ave., Cottage Grove, Oregon 97424.





About Us: Destiny Unbound Coaching By Jillian Smith, M.A.

Contact Info:

Name: Jocelyn Wing

Email: Send Email

Organization: Optimize Media Marketing

Address: 1150 W 11th Ave. Eugene, Oregon 97402

Phone: 541-579-3096

Website: https://optimizemediamarketing.com



Release ID: 89076294

