Life Insurance Association, Singapore: Industry response to Position Statement on Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) by the Singapore Medical Association (SMA): Focus needs to be on identifying the best way forward together for the benefit of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 March 2021 - Integrated Shield Plans (IPs) impact most Singaporeans and IP insurers have been implementing various measures to manage IP costs appropriately and without compromising needed medical care for policyholders. The main objective of the recommendations put forth by the Health Insurance Task Force (HITF) in 2016[1] was to bring down the rate of claims cost inflation so that premium increases can be moderated and kept sustainable. All recommendations by the Task Force have since been implemented.[2]
It is the responsibility of all parties involved to be proactive and work collaboratively to ensure the continued accessibility of quality healthcare in Singapore.
Greater transparency required from all parties
We agree that greater transparency will provide more clarity on this matter.
On this end, we recently concluded an update of the LIA Singapore guidelines on panel management. This includes guidance that IP insurers should explain the criteria for selection of panel doctors and is publicly available on the LIA Singapore website[3] .
Equally, we urge SMA to respond to our repeated calls for greater transparency too. LIA Singapore has requested for clinical quality measures and guidelines to prevent over-treatment on numerous occasions. We ask that SMA respond promptly and positively on this.
Clinical quality measures will enable insurers to make better, evidence-based decisions on admitting doctors into panels. Policyholders will ultimately benefit because they will receive better care.
Expanding panels to include all private specialists may result in the need for further premium increases
IP panels have been implemented for several years now and are not completely new to the IP market. Panels have expanded over time, and LIA Singapore's guidance to IP insurers is that panels should be sufficient to offer a wide range of medical services to policyholders. IP insurers have an interest in ensuring that their panels are comprehensive as this increases panel usage, which helps insurers better manage costs.
SMA is strongly advocating for panels to be expanded to include all private specialists in Singapore, and for all panel doctors to be compensated up to the upper bounds of the MOH fee benchmark range. This needs to be carefully considered as tradeoffs are involved.
The average ratio of upper bound to lower bound for surgeon fee benchmarks is 1.8[4] . As such, proceeding per SMA's suggestion without calibration may lead to cost increases and further premium increases for policyholders.
Striking this balance is critical, and we invite SMA for a discussion on how this can be done in a way that will not disproportionately burden policyholders with higher premiums.
Misleading analysis should be avoided
It is important that organisations put out objective analyses which avoid biased conclusions.
In this regard, we find SMA's analysis of insurers' costs and claims costs to be misleading. Claim increases are the main driver of premium increases. LIA Singapore will fully address this in due course, along with more detailed comments on the rest of SMA's position statement.
Importance of collaboration to achieve our shared goal of affordable, quality healthcare for Singaporeans
Our collective priority must be to focus on finding the best ways to achieve a common goal for the benefit of Singaporeans.
LIA Singapore has always pursued an open, discussive and constructive dialogue to receive feedback and resolve potential issues. Updating of the abovementioned LIA guidelines on panel doctor and, previously, the standard LIA Pre-Authorisation Form[5] based on SMA's inputs were also actioned on swiftly.
Accordingly, we look forward to greater collaboration amongst all parties with the formation of a trilateral committee, comprising LIA Singapore, SMA and the Academy of Medicine, Singapore already set up by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to discuss and resolve IP-related issues, and to refine the implementation of HITF recommendations together in a constructive manner.
Appendix 3: HITF Terms of reference
To recommend measures to bring about moderation in the escalation of health insurance premiums in Singapore, including, but not limited to:
* Measures that increase the transparency of health services charging;
* Measures conducive to the provision of appropriate care at appropriate cost by healthcare professionals; and
* Educational measures to help consumers make prudent choices of health services, and to raise the awareness of healthcare providers of measures conducive to the provision of appropriate care at appropriate cost.
