Life360, Inc. Added to S&P/ASX 300 Index

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Life360, Inc. (ASX:360), the leading family safety membership, today announced that it has been added to the S&P/ASX 300 Index in a rebalance resulting from the March quarterly review. The change will be effective at the open of trading on March 22, 2021.



The addition to the S&P/ASX 300 Index comes on the heels of Life360’s 2020 Full-Year Results and the company’s strong performance despite COVID-19 challenges. The company’s 2020 year-end earnings presentation can be viewed by investors here .

“We are pleased to be included in S&P/ASX 300 Index which is a validation of the progress and growth achieved by the company in a challenging year,” said Chris Hulls, Co-Founder and CEO. “We have deep expertise on the needs of today’s modern families and ambitious goals to own the entire safety ecosystem and rethink how safety is delivered to families.”

CY20 highlights and achievements include:



Successful launch of new family Membership to all US users with 34 percent uplift in ARPPC for new subscribers.

Normalised revenue growth of 39 percent YoY to US$81.6 million. Annualised Monthly Revenue (AMR) for December 2020 was US$89.7 million, YoY growth of 19%.

Global Monthly Active User (MAU) base of 26.5 million, down 2% YoY. US MAU base of 17.0 million, up 4% YoY.

Paying Circles of around 890,000, up 8% YoY, reflecting strong retention rates in the COVID19 environment, particularly in the US.

Average Revenue Per Paying Customer (ARPPC) for CY20 H2 of US$77.86 for the US and US$48.44 for International, up 11% and down 1% respectively YoY.

Net subscriber revenue retention exceeds 100% despite COVID-19 impacts in CY20 H1.

About Life360

Life360 operates a platform for today’s busy families, bringing them closer together while creating a sense of independence by helping them better know, communicate with and protect the people they care about most. The company’s core offering, the Life360 mobile app, is a market leading app for families, with features that range from communications to driving safety and location sharing. Life360 is based in San Francisco and has more than 26 million MAU as at December 2020, located in 195 countries.

Life360’s CDIs are issued in reliance on the exemption from registration contained in Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933 (Securities Act) for offers of securities which are made outside the US. Accordingly, the CDIs, have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the laws of any state or other jurisdiction in the US. As a result of relying on the Regulation S exemption, the CDIs are ‘restricted securities’ under Rule 144 of the Securities Act. This means that you are unable to sell the CDIs into the US or to a US person who is not a QIB for the foreseeable future except in very limited circumstances until after the end of the restricted period, unless the re-sale of the CDIs is registered under the Securities Act or an exemption is available. To enforce the above transfer restrictions, all CDIs issued bear a FOR Financial Product designation on the ASX. This designation restricts any CDIs from being sold on ASX to US persons excluding QIBs. However, you are still able to freely transfer your CDIs on ASX to any person other than a US person who is not a QIB. In addition, hedging transactions with regard to the CDIs may only be conducted in accordance with the Securities Act.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jolanta Masojada

jmasojada@life360.com