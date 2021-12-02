Lifestyle superapp Traveloka launches 12.12 campaign with a referral minigame for customers to win more rewards

SINGAPORE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka Singapore has launched a 12.12 Super Lifestyle campaign running from November 29 to December 12, 2021. The campaign includes interactive games and rewards for customers on the platform with in-app purchases. As part of the campaign, Traveloka also promotes the safe travel movement, encouraging customers to always implement strict health and safety protocols when going about their activities.

"As a lifestyle superapp, we are committed to fulfill the customers' travel and lifestyle needs and aspirations through our end-to-end product portfolio shaped around our customers' lifestyle needs. One of the manifestations of our commitment is through the exciting promotional campaigns that are not only aiming at providing exciting deals for customers and encouraging safe travel, but also supporting partners to weather the pandemic by generating much needed unwinding demands during this tough period. In this year's 12.12 campaign, we also armed our initiative with a gamification approach for a more wholesome experience, adding an extra layer of fun for our customers while planning their holidays," said Pascal Gekko, Head of International Accommodation at Traveloka.

One of the highlights of the campaign is the Raise a Pet: Happy Pet, Amazing Rewards! mini game which will begin running now until December 5. This is a referral game that allows participants to collect food for a pet character. By sharing referral links, participants will be able to collect as many snacks and meals as possible for the pet Gowdy. Through Raise a Pet, customers will be able to use a mix of Today's Rewards and Limited-use coupons from November 29 to December 12, 2021.

The 12.12 campaign will also offer three top spenders of the event with in-app purchases a chance to win a free holiday booking. Meanwhile, daily leaderboard toppers will stand a chance to win prizes through Traveloka's partnerships with lifestyle brands and accommodation, attraction, and tour partners. The winners will be announced on Traveloka's Instagram account on 15 December at 6pm.

"We hope this campaign could uplift the spirit of our customers and partners and end the year on a good note," said Pascal.

He also reminded customers to "Look out for daily flash deals and coupon drops worth up to SGD1,212. Let us start preparing for the upcoming year-end festivities today."

For more information, visit https://trv.lk/1212PRNAMP .

