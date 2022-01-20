LifeWave Adds 2X Ironman Champion Jason Fowler as Spokesperson

Fowler's inspiring story of dedication and victory is enhanced by patented technology

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent health technology company, LifeWave, Inc. , is pleased to announce the hiring of its newest spokesperson, elite athlete Jason Fowler. In his role as spokesperson for LifeWave, the New England native will help spread the message about the company's innovative, wearable, patented phototherapy patches and how they can help users achieve their own health, wellness, and athletic goals.

"I first discovered LifeWave because I had pulled my shoulder cross-country skiing," said Fowler when discussing his motivation for joining the company. "A Facebook follower reached out and told me about LifeWave after seeing my post on social media. Fast forward a week and a half, I get these X39 patches in the mail that are the size of a quarter. I stick one on my arm, I wake up the next morning — all of the sudden, I've got less soreness in my shoulder. I'm like 'You've got to be kidding me; it's half gone!' Now I won't train or compete without it."

Fowler brings a lifetime of motivation and hard work to this new role as spokesperson for the company. Following a motocross accident at the age of 17, Fowler was left paralyzed without the ability to use his legs. Naturally inclined towards athletic competition, he quickly found his way back into competitive athletics through the use of a racing wheelchair. With a dedicated training regimen, he began to compete in marathons and triathlons. He achieved his ultimate goal to compete in an Ironman Championship and went on to win his first in 2009. He repeated in 2016.

Fowler's story sets him apart as an inspirational figure for anyone who's fallen on trying times. His perseverance in the face of immense personal challenges has helped inspire countless individuals around the world to reignite their own beliefs as to what's possible. That also informs much of his current work as a high performance coach for young adults and executives.

"Every day when you wake up, you can choose to have any attitude you want," Fowler said. "That mindset is the reason why I use LifeWave; it's the reason why I push myself. You're going to fall, you're going to stumble. With the right mindset, with the right attitude, there's nothing you can't do."

Fowler joins the company's more than 16-year tradition of bringing its products to customers seeking alternatives to pharmaceuticals. To date, that work has helped the company earn multiple appearances on Inc. Magazine 's annual list of fastest-growing companies , with sales this year approaching 10 times what they were just 3 years ago. It has also helped grow the company's international reach, allowing it to now offer its products in more than 80 countries with numerous offices around the world.

About LifeWave

LifeWave, founded in 2004 , has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia with over a dozen distribution centers across the world. Wafer thin and virtually weightless, LifeWave products, like X39 , harness specific frequencies of light to stimulate points on the skin, causing positive benefits across a number of areas of human performance from sports recovery to skin appearance to quality of sleep to mental cognition, and more.

