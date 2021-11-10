LifeWave Held Amplify Summer Summit 2021

TOKYO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeWave, a U.S.-based global health technology company, hosted a summer conference on August 21 and 22, 2021. The conference, dubbed Amplify, focused on LifeWave's products and the company's business opportunities. It was held virtually because of recommendations as to large gatherings during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference's goal was to share information with the company's thousands of independent distributors. "We felt a need to come together, at least virtually, to share the stories that made up the soul of LifeWave," said LifeWave founder, inventor, and CEO David Schmidt. "The stories and testimonials of product performances fuel our growth and direction. Since we couldn't host a conference live this year, it was paramount that we brought our global network of leading distributors together in a virtual event. We were thrilled that we were able to share some of those stories to inform, educate, and inspire," Schmidt added.

The event was broadcast three different times in North America and Europe, Southeast Asia and Japan. The broadcast was available in nine languages.

In Japan, the event was a notable success. More than 1,200 members joined the Summit for the 2.5-hour event. Seven Japanese speakers appeared, providing speeches based on the following topics:

The value of network marketing in business

The effectiveness and great potential of LifeWave

How LifeWave can change people's lives

Business training to get started as the first stage

LifeWave's strength and attractiveness as a product

Additional training for the Japan market was provided by Schmidt, who supplied product and company information along with a vision of where his technology is going in the future, all of which enthralled the Japanese attendees. They left the Summer Summit feeling motivated and excited, with strong confidence in LifeWave products and the opportunities represented by all that they heard.

Amplify 2021 was the second LifeWave distributor event of the year. NOVA 2021 was held in February.

About LifeWave

LifeWave, founded in 2004 , is a health technology company with offices all over the globe. LifeWave's portfolio of patented patch products support better sleep, more energy, less stress, improving defect condition, a more youthful appearance, faster sports recovery, and more. LifeWave has more than 200 employees and offices in the United States, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Philippines, and Malaysia, as well as over a dozen distribution centers across the world. Wafer thin and virtually weightless, LifeWave products stimulate points on the skin, causing targeted biological responses.

