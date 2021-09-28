LifeWave Notches Prestigious Inc. 5000 Distinction for the 4th time with Fast Growth and Bold Product Innovation

TOKYO, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cutting-edge health technology company, LifeWave, has solidified its place as one of America's fastest growing privately held companies by again making the Inc. 5000 list for 2021. Released in mid-August, the publication asserts that "brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth list, even amid the pandemic." Indeed, the ranking is a who's-who of small business dynamos, up-and-coming private sector stars, and potential future household names.

LifeWave's products use a patented form of acupressure technology and a non-transdermal patch delivery system to harness the body's regenerative power to support increased energy, better sleep, improved mental focus, and relief and improvement of the defect condition. Their patented products employ a patented form of acupressure to enhance internal body activity to improve overall health.

Despite a paralyzing pandemic that shutdown economies, overwhelmed healthcare systems, and nixed social gatherings — LifeWave's commitment to science, innovation, and biologic benefits has helped it to thrive.

"To be able to make the list amidst the challenges of the pandemic only makes this moment sweeter," said David Schmidt, LifeWave's Founder, Inventor, and CEO . "It is a true testament to the hard work and dedication, not only of our staff, but also of our leaders and their teams of independent distributors across the world who have d(Need JP Client Approval)one an incredible job carrying the message of our technology and vision forward."

While the Inc. 5000 ranking lauds fast growth, it has also become synonymous with entrepreneurial leadership and has raised the national profile for such iconic brands as Microsoft, Intuit, Under Armour, 7-Eleven, and Zappo's.

Introduced back in 1982 as the Inc. 500, the distinctive list expanded and became the Inc. 5000 in 2007, giving readers, according to the publication, "a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success." The companies are ranked according to their percentage of revenue growth and their placement on the list has proven to be a storied and enduring measure of commercial achievement.

LifeWave products are recommended by a broad spectrum of health practitioners and sold in over 70 countries throughout the world. The company was founded in 2004 and has grown to over 200 employees with offices in the US, Ireland, Japan , Taiwan, Philippines and Malaysia and over a dozen distribution centers worldwide.

