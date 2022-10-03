LifeWave Set To Transform Malaysians With Wearable Wellness Technology

About LifeWave Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 3 October 2022 - Through patented wearable wellness technology, LifeWave has entered Malaysia and strives to touch more than a billion homes internationally via their transformative products and flexible business opportunities. As part of her APAC business tour, LifeWave President of Global Sales and Marketing Ms Lori Burgher visited their Kuala Lumpur office for the first time since it opened.Having held executive roles at some of the world's most successful direct-selling companies, consulted across the broad spectrum of start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, and led multiple digital agencies serving iconic brands, Lori's uniquely honed experience yields the consistent results of brand amplification and sales growth. She was hosted by Regional Director of LifeWave Asia Pacific, Dr Edward Choo and LifeWave Malaysia Country Manager, Mr KC How.LifeWave first entered the Asian market back in 2008, when its corporate office in Taiwan was first set up. This was followed by offices in Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand with many more countries in the pipeline. From 2021 to 2022, Malaysia ranked fifth in LifeWave's global sales figures. The Asian market represented a significant portion of the world's direct selling sales revenue in 2021 and there are over 69.6 million direct sales personnel in Asia, a promising indicator of the region's opportunities.LifeWave's core product range encompasses patches for people of all levels of wellness and is enhanced by a skincare collection, Alavida. Since its launch in Malaysia, the bestselling X39 has been receiving warm responses. X39 activates the body's own stem cells via a non-invasive, non-transdermal patch that uses proprietary and patented form of phototherapy to elevate levels of the peptide GHK-Cu. All LifeWave's products have been registered with the Ministry of Health, Malaysia as Class A Medical Devices.For now, LifeWave is running a promotion on their website for the X39® & X49™ Performance Bundle. Meanwhile, those interested in signing up as a brand partner for business opportunities can contact LifeWave for more information.

Lifewave Malaysia was launched on March 1st, 2021 to great response from Malaysian audiences, recording USD 1.5 million first month sales. With corporate offices in the US, Europe, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, LifeWave is now distributing to more than 100 countries and is registered with the Direct Selling Association of Malaysia (DSAM).




