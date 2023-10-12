Lifezone Metals Announces the Addition of Evan Young as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets, Lifezone Metals to Participate in Seven Investor Conferences in Q4 2023

New York (United States), Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifezone Metals Limited (“Lifezone Metals” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LZM), a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling, announced today that Evan Young has joined the Company as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

Lifezone Metals has additionally released a schedule of the investor conferences that it plans to participate in during Q4 2023.

Evan Young brings more than 15 years of metals and mining capital markets experience to Lifezone Metals and will lead the investor relations program

Mr. Young joins Lifezone Metals from Ivanhoe Electric Inc., where he served as Vice President, Corporate Development and played an important role in the successful NYSE and TSX dual-listing initial public offering completed in June 2022.

Chris Showalter, CEO of Lifezone Metals, said: “We are excited to bring Evan onto the Lifezone Metals team. He brings significant capital markets experience in the metals and mining industry and played an integral role in bringing public a minerals exploration and technology company roughly 18 months ago. We are still relatively new to the public markets, and Evan’s skills will be critical in telling and enhancing the Lifezone Metals equity story to the financial community. We look forward to him leading our investor relations and capital markets programs as we look to expand our shareholder base.”

Commenting on his appointment at Lifezone Metals, Evan Young said: “The combination of Lifezone Metals’ world-class high-grade Kabanga Nickel project, its differentiated Hydromet Technology and its focus on delivering metals in a cleaner supply chain makes it truly unique. The world needs more companies like Lifezone Metals to meet our growing global demand for the scarce metals required to electrify everything, all-the-while investors are placing an increased emphasis on sustainable sourcing practices. I am looking forward to meeting with investors and other members of the financial community during the upcoming Q4 conference season and beyond.”

Mr. Young joined the Ivanhoe group of companies in 2017, where he had an evolving role in investor relations and corporate development for both public and private minerals exploration and technology companies. Prior to his tenure at the Ivanhoe companies, Mr. Young served as Director, Investor Relations for Primero Mining Corp., a NYSE and TSX dual-listed company with gold mining operations in Mexico and Canada. Mr. Young also worked in equity research at the boutique Canadian brokerage Haywood Securities Inc. and as an investment banking analyst at BMO Capital Markets in the Metals and Mining group. He has a Master of Science with Distinction in Metals and Energy Finance from Imperial College London and a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from Queen’s University.



Lifezone Metals’ Participation in Q4 2023 Investor Conferences

Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, October 25-26

Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase, Toronto, Canada, November 7-8

Precious Metals Summit Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland, November 13-15

Benchmark Week 2023, Los Angeles, California, November 14-15

121 Mining Investment, London, UK, November 20-21

Scotiabank Mining Conference, Toronto, Canada, November 28-29

Janney Montgomery Clean Energy Investment Symposium, New Orleans, USA, December 5-7

At present, there are no management presentations planned at any of these conferences, and exact participation dates are subject to further refinement.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals (NYSE: LZM) is a modern metals company creating value across the battery metals supply chain from resource to metals production and recycling. Our mission is to provide commercial access to proprietary technology and cleaner metals production through a scalable platform underpinned by our tailored Hydromet Technology. This technology has the potential to be a cleaner and lower cost alternative to smelting, allowing us to responsibly and cost-effectively provide cleaner metals.





By pairing the Kabanga Nickel project in Tanzania, which we believe is one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped nickel sulphide deposits in the world, with our proprietary Hydromet Technology, we will work to unlock the value of a key new source of supply to global battery metals markets. We have a long-standing partnership with BHP on the Kabanga Nickel project, with BHP having invested USD100 million, as we work to empower Tanzania to achieve full value creation in-country and become the next premier source of nickel.

www.lifezonemetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are not historical facts but may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and the “safe harbor” provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the business combination between GoGreen Investments Corporation (“GoGreen”) and Lifezone Holdings Limited (“LHL”) that formed Lifezone Metals, the estimated or anticipated future results of Lifezone Metals, future opportunities for Lifezone Metals, including the efficacy of Lifezone Metals’ hydromet technology (“Hydromet Technology”) and the development of, and processing of mineral resources at, the Kabanga Project, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements are based on the current expectations of Lifezone Metals’ management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lifezone Metals. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Lifezone Metals’ business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political and business conditions, including but not limited to the economic and operational disruptions and other effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Lifezone Metals in connection with the business combination; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, including difficulty in integrating the businesses of LHL and GoGreen; the risks related to the rollout of Lifezone Metals’ business, the efficacy of the Hydromet Technology, and the timing of expected business milestones; Lifezone Metals’ development of, and processing of mineral resources at, the Kabanga Project; the effects of competition on Lifezone Metals’ business; the ability of Lifezone Metals to execute its growth strategy, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability of Lifezone Metals to maintain the listing of its securities on a U.S. national securities exchange; costs related to the business combination; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Lifezone Metals presently does not know or that Lifezone Metals currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Lifezone Metals’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lifezone Metals anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lifezone Metals’ assessments to change. However, while Lifezone Metals may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Lifezone Metals specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lifezone Metals’ assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements. Nothing herein should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results in such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

Certain statements made herein include references to “clean” or “green” metals, methods of production of such metals, energy or the future in general. Such references relate to environmental benefits such as lower green-house gas (“GHG”) emissions and energy consumption involved in the production of metals using the Hydromet Technology relative to the use of traditional methods of production and the use of metals such as nickel in the batteries used in electric vehicles. While studies by third parties (commissioned by Lifezone Metals) have shown that the Hydromet Technology, under certain conditions, results in lower GHG emissions and lower consumption of electricity compared to smelting with respect to refining platinum group metals, no active refinery currently licenses Lifezone Metals’ Hydromet Technology. Accordingly, Lifezone Metals’ Hydromet Technology and the resultant metals may not achieve the environmental benefits to the extent Lifezone Metals expects or at all. Any overstatement of the environmental benefits in this regard may have adverse implications for Lifezone Metals and its stakeholders.

