Light Across and PEKEMA Forge Groundbreaking Partnership to Launch Malaysia’s Local Electric Vehicle Brand

On August 22, Light Across, Inc. , an innovative electric vehicle brand from the United States, signed a cooperation agreement with The Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association of Malaysia ("PEKEMA"). The signing ceremony and test drive event will be held in the near future.

The agreement specifies that over the next five years, Light Across will provide PEKEMA with several mass-produced models, with the first order comprising 3,000 units of A-class electric vehicles. The agreement also outlines discussions on the formation of a joint venture between PEKEMA and Light Across in Malaysia, aimed at establishing the country's local electric vehicle brand and setting up an electric vehicle manufacturing hub.

Founded in 2021 in Delaware, USA, Light Across is an electric vehicle brand whose founding team comes from Ford Motor and other companies. The team has extensive experience in automotive design and development, having led and participated in platform development and model design projects for different brands in US. Additionally, during the early stages of China's electric vehicle industry, they provided chassis design consulting and overall performance improvement services to all major players, playing a key role in the rapid growth of the Chinese EV sector.

Light Across combines its team's vast experience in electric vehicle development with the extensive global automotive industry resources and the advantages of China's electric vehicle ecosystem. The company plans and designs its EV products based on the diverse vehicle needs across global regions, while also promoting the development of localized production capabilities and supply chain systems. Light Across is dedicated to building a comprehensive electric vehicle ecosystem Malaysia and other regions.

The signing of this agreement represents the recognition and confidence the Malaysian automotive market has in Light Across, and also showcase PEKEMA's strong commitment and long-term strategic vision in the electric vehicle market. Through continued collaboration, both parties are poised to establish an electric vehicle industry hub in Malaysia, which could serve as the cornerstone for the EV sector in Southeast Asia. This partnership also signifies the first step in Light Across 's global expansion of its EV ecosystem.

Datuk Nazari, Vice Chairman and Acting President of PEKEMA, expressed high praise for Light Across 's corporate vision, product planning, and technological capabilities. He stated that this collaboration will play a significant role in advancing Malaysia into the high-quality electric vehicle industry.



