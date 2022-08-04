Lightning Cloud announces its Global Strategic Partnership with Alibaba Cloud to create a Digitally Intelligent Future

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightning Cloud, a global cloud computing service provider, announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group. The companies will collaborate in various aspects of cloud computing, such as edge computing, cloud security, and compliance to support the digital transformation of global enterprises.

Senior leaders from both companies met at Alibaba Cloud Hangzhou headquarters to share insights on global digital economy and to have comprehensive communication on the issues faced by enterprises going abroad. They also discussed trends in cloud computing technology.



Signing ceremony: Lightning Cloud is now a global strategic partner of Alibaba Cloud

At the signing ceremony, the CEO of Lightning Cloud, Andrew, stated that becoming a global strategic partner with Alibaba Cloud represents a common understanding between the two parties in the development of global cloud computing technology. As one of the world's leading cloud service providers, Alibaba Cloud has made great progress in technical services and product solutions, etc. On becoming its global strategic partner, Lightning Cloud will now leverage Alibaba Cloud's unique strengths to build a cooperative ecosystem.

Cai Yinghua, President of Global Sales, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, "Alibaba Cloud will continue to invest resources in key regions, and promote the development of global cloud computing business. The strategic partnership with Lightning Cloud is the result of mutual trust between the two companies. When our partners take a step forward, Alibaba Cloud's ecosystem will be further strengthened. The establishment of this global strategic partnership will help both parties to jointly promote the global business."

In addition, after the signing ceremony, both companies had in-depth communication on specific product services and scenarios, laying more foundation for this comprehensive partnership.

Lightning Cloud was founded in Hong Kong, China. The team has more than 10 years of industry experience in cloud computing and has served nearly 1,000 overseas enterprises to achieve digital transformation and global business layout on the cloud. They cover cross-border e-commerce, games, new retail, technology, finance and other fields too.

