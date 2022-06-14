LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS Unveils the LIGHTSPEED Universe, Its Vision for the Next Decade

Unites Studios and Games to Support Next Phase of Growth and Development

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global game developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS (formerly LIGHTSPEED & QUANTUM STUDIOS) announced the LIGHTSPEED Universe, its vision to create an ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world based on great stories, great gameplay and next-generation technology.

One of the world's leading game studios, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has delivered more than 50 PC and mobile games for over 4 billion registered users across over 200 countries and regions.

The LIGHTSPEED Universe aims to create a world of unparalleled experiences that players can enjoy anywhere, anytime and on any platform or device, and where developers can develop games faster and easier. This vision supports the next decade of global growth and development, driven by continued investments in exceptional talent, advanced research and development, and global platforms.

"The LIGHTSPEED Universe is a holistic concept with research and development at its core." said Jerry Chen, president of LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS. "Driven by the integration of digital and real-world experiences and fueled by LIGHTSPEED's development capabilities, we aspire to set a new standard for original cross-platform, cross-cultural interactive experiences. Our goal is to captivate and inspire players and developers and leave a lasting and positive impression on future generations."

The LIGHTSPEED Universe will feature ambitious open worlds based on original IP and next generation experiences. To explore how its IP translates to animation, TV, and movies, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS today announced "LIGHTSPEED PICTURES," a new subsidiary brand to create experiences beyond games.

Today, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS updated its name and brand identity to advance its vision and make it easy for players and developers to immerse themselves in the LIGHTSPEED Universe. LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS unites existing studios, games, and talent to focus on the future, which include the development of new games for the console and PC markets.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is also upgrading its development infrastructure to develop better games faster with advanced design and high-quality production values. LIGHTSPEED revealed its dedicated and experienced technology and art centers, part of a global development platform, which serves LIGHTSPEED and its partners. LIGHTSPEED's Singapore office now serves as an R&D innovation and integration center, helping to coordinate its R&D pipeline and global operations as well as serving as a base to explore cutting-edge technologies such as AR, VR, and cloud gaming.

Making great games requires great talent, and LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is expanding to ten countries this year, growing its teams around the world, hiring outstanding developers who want to break new ground and make a global impact. Two examples include its US studios – LIGHTSPEED LA and UNCAPPED GAMES, led by world-class developers previously responsible for some of the world's more popular, innovative, and best-loved games. LIGHTSPEED LA is building an ambitious open-world game with sophisticated player-driven gameplay, enlightened storytelling. UNCAPPED GAMES is creating an action-packed PC RTS.

"The road ahead is uncertain, but our dream remains the same - to become one of the world's best game developers. The LIGHTSPEED Universe, the ecosystem that connects players and developers around the world, is our vision and blueprint for the next decade." added Jerry Chen.

About LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is one of the world's most innovative and successful game developers, with teams across China, United States, Singapore, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, and United Arab Emirates.

Founded in 2008, LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS has created over 50 games across multiple platforms and genres for over 4 billion registered users.

LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is made up of passionate players who advance the art & science of game development through great stories, great gameplay, and advanced technology. We are focused on bringing next generation experiences to gamers who want to enjoy them anywhere, anytime, across multiple genres and devices.