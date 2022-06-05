Lil Cuddlers launches a brand new ergonomic baby pillow and cover set.

—

Lil Cuddlers is launching a new baby pillow and cover set. This ergonomic new baby pillow is designed for newborns to help prevent and correct mild cases of flat head syndrome, also known as plagiocephaly. The flat head syndrome can occur when the baby isn’t moving enough while sleeping. A baby flat head pillow is designed to help alleviate some pressure off the baby’s skull and reduce the risk of flat-head.

The team at Lil Cuddlers had the pillow manufactured as a heart-shaped design with a hole in the middle plus a slight concave angle providing optimum comfort and proper head and neck support for the babies. The pressure applied on the neck will be distributed evenly, which will help prevent stiff necks in babies.

In addition to that, memory foam was used as the pillow material will help provide comfort and pressure relief for the babies. Memory foam contours to the head and uses the head heat and pressure to conform to the shape. Most other baby flat head pillows come with an open-faced box exposing the product to environmental toxins during the shipping process, this one does not. This product is shipped in an enclosed box to help prevent shipping debris from coming in contact with the pillow and pillow case.

With a lightweight and compact design, it’s easy for parents to bring this pillow around and use it on the go. For some severe cases of flat head syndrome, some babies will need to wear a helmet for an extended period. The pillow can be used together with the baby helmet. This will help keep the baby comfortable if the baby is wearing the helmet over an extended period.

A 100% cotton washable cover is included to help keep your babies pillow clean and fresh. Free shipping is available for customers purchasing the baby pillow by searching Lil Cuddlers on Amazon and Etsy.

In addition to that, Lil Cuddlers offer 24/7 support. The team at Lil Cuddlers will answer all queries promptly as every customer matters to the company. This pillow can be an ideal gift to bring for baby shower parties. “The pillow works wonderfully for our newborn. It helped to keep the baby comfortable in his play-mat,” said a satisfied parent. “The baby is always happy to use the pillow, and we highly recommend for any new parents to get this.”



About Us: Lil Cuddlers is a small family-owned start-up based in the United States. The company focuses on carrying products that are eco-friendly and help others to live a life that is more comfortable and fulfilling. All products are designed in the U.S. and the company aims to expand its product lines to better serve customers.

