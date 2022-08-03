Lim Chin Hau and Medicap Sdn Bhd Awarded at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organizer of the 13th Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2022 Malaysia, is pleased to recognize 47 exceptional business leaders and enterprises that have played a vital role in shaping Malaysia's entrepreneurial landscape for the post-pandemic era.



Medicap Sdn Bhd Founder & CEO Lim Chin Hau awarded the Master Entrepreneur Award at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2022 Malaysia.

Organized annually across 16 countries and markets, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia. The Awards aim to congregate outstanding business leaders and enterprises across Asia into one unparalleled platform for fostering the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Lim Chin Hau, the Founder and CEO of Medicap Sdn Bhd, was named Master Entrepreneur by the APEA. Graduated with a major in Administration and Psychology from the University of Malaya, Lim spent two years working and devoting himself to sales and was introduced to a wide variety of sales channels, hoping that it would help him to start his own business in the future.

At 24, he founded his first marketing company which eventually brought him to the field of medical education. In 2017, Lim Chin Hau started Medicap – a new healthcare center with a new medical concept.

Medicap Sdn Bhd is also among the elite award recipients under the Inspirational Category in the Healthcare, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology industry. Established with the task of synergizing its medical experts and visionaries into a single entity, Medicap brought forth a combination of thousands of hours of experience and expertise together.

Medicap began with a plan to marry invasive and non-invasive medicine through the common grounds of medical science and now has achieved that agenda through the opening of its 3-in-1 integrated healthcare hubs throughout Malaysia. The company board of medical advisors ranges from general practitioners and specialists that have been in practice for more than 35 years in their respective portfolios.

Medicap's brand model is to leverage the healthcare landscape, and the innovative nature of Medicap to turn the table to its favor and rake in significant revenue. A critical success factor that is pertinent to the growth of the Medicap business is the number of clients it can attract with its quality services and branding exercise, which was achieved through ascertaining the trend in adaptation, looking for innovative and creative methods towards improving the services, updating industry knowledge, etc.

In the future, Medicap plans to establish 10 Medical Integrated 3-in-1 Hubs that provide a wellness component, primary healthcare, and dialysis services. Medicap also plans to establish 5 Medical Integrated 5-in-1 Hubs that provide a wellness component, primary healthcare, dialysis services, dental care services, and aesthetic care services.

Moreover, Medicap aims to establish a distribution channel that includes rapid test kit distributorship, vaccine distributorship, medical device distributorship, non-chemical medication distributorship, skincare product manufacture, and distribution, and health food-grade supplements manufacture and distribution. Additionally, Medicap plans to acquire primary healthcare clinics and establish a wellness resort and medical complex in the future.

Media Contact

Contact Person: (Ms) Wong Poh Ern

Phone Number: (60) 3 7803 0312

Email: pohern@enterpriseasia.org

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards