Limitless Technology Expands to Australia with “Bloomeroo”

The successful internet holding company launched an online flower delivery service down south

—

Six years after the inception of Southeast Asia’s online leading flower delivery service Flower Chimp, its parent company Limitless Technology has launched “Bloomeroo” as its foray into Australia. Currently available in Perth and its suburbs, Bloomeroo is Limitless Technology’s expansion into the market down under, offering fresh flower delivery service to its customers.

Bloomeroo marks a milestone in Limitless Technology’s company history - it is the internet holding company’s first investment into a market outside of the Southeast Asia’s e-commerce arena. It follows the success recipe of Flower Chimp’s: offering high-quality floral products with on-time delivery, however with an assortment tailored to the Australian market. For Bloomeroo’s case, it goes a step further than its predecessors. Currently, it is the only online florist in Australia that offers short product videos (similarly done in fashion e-commerce companies) to give customers a clear sense of how the flower arrangements look like.

“We are thrilled to finally launch in Australia after months of conceptualising and planning the brand. We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline for Bloomeroo, and we’re excited to offer gifts and floral arrangements straight to customers’ doorstep all across Australia very soon”, comments Niklas Frassa, COO of Limitless Technology. “Bloomeroo is not only a step forward in our company but also a further proof of our commitment to quality and superior customer service that remains as our secret sauce in all of our brands.”

Besides offering products suitable for all of life’s occasions, Bloomeroo also offers same-day delivery for orders that are made before its daily 2PM cut-off time. This has proven beneficial for customers who need last-minute gifts or have an unexpected occasion coming up in their daily lives. For most of Bloomeroo’s flower arrangements, customers can tailor it even further by choosing to have it delivered with a vase or as a bouquet with their signature wrappers.

Bloomeroo aims to expand to more areas in Australia over the next months as it works to solidify its foothold in the country. According to Frassa, the new brand is also releasing new flower arrangements every week to keep up with floral trends and customer demands.

To find out more about Bloomeroo and its full selection of product offerings, visit its official website at https://www.bloomeroo.com.au.

About Limitless Technology: Limitless Technology is an internet holding company with a track record of launching and scaling e-commerce businesses in Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the company has an outpost in Manila, Philippines and possesses an online presence in six countries.

