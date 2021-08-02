Limitless Technology Noticed Significant Shifts in Customer Behaviour during the COVID-19 Pandemic

The e-commerce group: "Gift-giving has definitely changed in the Philippines"

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After over three years of operation in the e-commerce industry in the Philippines, Limitless Technology's portfolio company Flower Chimp has noticed a significant uprise in its 2021 flower sales, contributed by an unexpected customer segment: Filipinos living overseas.

With over 12 million people spreading globally, the Filipino diaspora has increased their spending in gift-giving such as sending flowers by 7% during the pandemic as a way to strengthen emotional bonds with people back home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This is especially apparent during local celebrations in the country. During Valentine's Day 2021, which is the world's biggest celebration for floral gifting, overseas Filipinos contributed as much as 55% of flower sales on Flower Chimp , while the locals, facing job losses and economic difficulties in the Philippines, contributed less than half of the company's orders for the occasion, down from 60% in the previous year. Flower Chimp also observed that the average spending for local Filipinos had dropped by 9% compared to overseas Filipinos' 4% drop, signalling a more conservative spending pattern domestically compared to their counterparts living abroad.

"We know that the pandemic has changed a lot of behaviour when it comes to shopping, but the data we currently have truly show the strength of human bonds. People were trying to connect with each other during these hard times, either by spending more to make occasions such as birthdays and anniversaries extra meaningful, or just trying to say hi from abroad. Even when they are away from each other, people are still buying gifts to show how much they care for one another," comments Niklas Frassa, COO of Limitless Technology.

As the rest of the world is slowly opening up borders and resuming local economies, the Southeast Asia region is seeing its deadliest COVID-19 outbreak yet. In the Philippines, daily cases continue to be above the 6,000 mark in July 2021 and the fight is long from over. Taking this into account, Flower Chimp is gearing up for a tough remainder of 2021, while also preparing itself for a more positive outlook in 2022.

"We are known for our compelling value and quality, and we're looking forward to continuing these offerings even when times are hard. Consumers are now becoming more comfortable with online shopping, knowing that it offers convenience unlike any other, especially while trying not to leave the house. For us as an online flower delivery company, we want to be seen as the 'last mile connector' between you and your loved ones during the lockdowns. Whenever your presence is needed but you couldn't be there physically, consider us as your partner in gifts that are both meaningful and of high quality," adds Frassa.

According to Think With Google, Google's marketing trends and insights platform, searches on Google Images for 'unique gifts for' have grown globally by over 100% year on year since 2019. With more and more people looking for inspiration online before they hit the checkout button, Flower Chimp says it will be ramping up its strategy of offering gifts that are unique in the market to make sure that the brand stays at the top of mind among Filipino customers when it comes to gift-giving.

Besides flower bouquets, Flower Chimp also offers gifts such as chocolate bouquets and preserved flowers. On top of free delivery, the company also offers same-day shipping nationwide for all its orders and is currently looking to expand its product catalogue in the coming months.

For more information regarding Flower Chimp Philippines and its full offerings, please visit https://www.flowerchimp.com.ph

