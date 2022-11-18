In line with its development strategy in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, XTrend Speed has made 120 plus Hong Kong stocks available

Recently, more than 120 Hong Kong stocks issued by Tencent, Alibaba, JD.com, BYD and other companies were available on XTrend Speed.

HONG KONG, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a surge of users in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, XTrend Speed begins to make operations individual in some regions and conduct universal operation around the world. To this end, XTrend Speed has made 120 plus Hong Kong stocks available, will intensify investment in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, and will give high priority to the development and operation in this area.

XTrend Speed CEO Sydney Maidza said: "XTrend Speed has been committed to providing good services and premium contents, and has regarded users' trust and recognition as the momentum for promoting services. To diversify instruments and users' asset portfolios, XTrend Speed made 120 plus Hong Kong stocks available in October 2022.".

Hong Kong stocks recorded more than US$100,000 of trading volume by the end of their first day of trading on XTrend Speed, and they posted more than US$1,000,000 of trading volume within the first week. It sponsored ACF Fiorentina a week after Hong Kong stocks were available. It has become ACF Fiorentina's official online trading partner.

XTrend Speed CEO Sydney Maidza said: "XTrend Speed has been viral in more than 170 countries worldwide. One in seven hundred people in the world use XTrend Speed, and some of them are football fans. Therefore, some gadgets on ACF Fiorentina will be given away to clients who always support XTrend Speed.".

About XTrend Speed

XTrend Speed is a authorized financial service provider in South Africa, and is regulated by FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority) under the FSP license number 23497.

In 2022, XTrend Speed wins 6 awards including Best Forex Trading App - Asia and Best Mobile Broker Award - Europe, which demonstrates XTrend Speed is more professional and popular than other brokers.

XTrend Speed, a specialized investment and trading broker, supports users trading more than 260 instruments, with 10,000,000 plus registered users and a total of more than $320,500,000 of money flow.

XTrend Speed provides more than 260 instruments about Forex, commodity, index and stock. It pushes small investment (invest from $2) and features such functions as Watch Live that livestreams the market analysis, Starters School, News, Copy Trading. With the help of these, both novices and masters can find investment that works for them in XTrend Speed.

