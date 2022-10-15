Lingang District helps accelerate the transformation of Weihai into a modern and sophisticated city

WEIHAI, China, Oct. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Infrastructure is paramount to the sustainable growth and development of a city. The government of Lingang District inWeihai, a city and urban hub in Shandong province, has made certain key municipal projects a top priority as they contribute to the livelihood of a neighborhood and the city in general, enhance local infrastructure and optimize the urban environment.

At the Sino-Japanese (Weihai) Cooperation Industrial Park, workers are busy laying large-diameter underground pipelines as part of the park's efforts to upgrade infrastructure. Once the work is completed, the network of drainage pipes within the park will extend over 900 meters, vastly improving the parks circulatory system. Of note is a rain and sewage diversion project that has turned what was previously a dirt road in the western section of Weigao Bio-Industrial Park into a clean, smooth asphalt thoroughfare that is already open to pedestrians and vehicles.

Lingang District has further enhanced the city's comprehensive carrying capacity through the implementation of a series of key municipal projects related to road upgrades, drainage pipe networks and parking space planning since the beginning of the year. Among the district's first 39 key municipal projects (rolled out in five batches) approved this year, construction has already commenced on 20 of them. Investment in Lingang District's municipal-level urban development projects reached 605 million yuan in the first half of the year, accounting for 86.3% of the district's total planned investment spend for this year, Eleven 11 projects already in the process of being implemented in an orderly fashion.

The sophistication of a city lies in the improvement of its "perceptible" public services. By focusing on lifestyle services that are delivered right to the doorstep, Lingang District has accelerated the addition of public facilities so that no facility (the closest bus stop, metro stop, public exercise area, etc.) is never more than a 15-minute walk from home for every resident in the district, making day-to-day living substantially more convenient.

Cities that are well-rated by their inhabitants are generally very well managed. From 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM every day, more than 20 inspectors from the city's digital management platform roam the streets collecting and reporting on issues regarding improper sewage disposal, parks and other green areas where the trash has not been collected, and construction sites that emit dust and other air-polluting elements, with the aim of enhancing local inhabitants' wellbeing by providing them with visible and tangible living solutions.