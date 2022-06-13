Lingao, Hometown of Chinese Folk Arts, glitters on Culture and Natural Heritage Day

HAIKOU, China, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- June 11 witnessed China's "Culture and Natural Heritage Day". On that day, Lingao County, located in western Hainan Free Trade Port, China, held a theme promotion event, in which local classic repertoires such as the "Lilimei" and the "Puppet Play" and other local classic plays were performed in the popular ways to enhance the influence of intangible cultural heritage brands, according to Publicity Department of Lingao County Party Committee.



The "Lilimei" is a kind of folk song popular among the fishermen of Lingao, with distinctive local cultural color and flavor. It is not only a typical representation of the Han folk songs and ballads in Hainan Province, but also the supreme fishermen songs with artistic charms in China.

The "Puppet Play" is a rare variety of traditional folk opera in China. The puppets and actors perform together, telling humorous and philosophical stories with intriguing plots, accompanied by beautiful and witty language. During the festivals and holidays, the performances of "Lilimei" and "Puppet Play" are important entertainment events in many villages.

Lingao's "Lilimei" and "Puppet Play" performances have been included on the third list of the intangible cultural heritage items under state protection.

Lingao County, with profound culture, has been hailed as "the Hometown of Chinese Folk Arts", "the Hometown of Chinese Poetry" and "the Hometown of Chinese Folk Art Forms". In addition, Lingao boasts of the fame as a "Land of Fish and Rice" for its fertile land and abundant products.

