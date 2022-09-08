Link Rolls Out Food Waste Recycling Pilot Scheme at Fu Tung Market

Fu Tung Market's food waste recycling pilot scheme involves and engages tenants

10 "New Attitudes for Living" brought to life by Ambassador Louise Lee Si-kei

New play-to-learn carousels at Lok Fu Place and TKO Gateway promote a cease in the use of plastic umbrella bags

HONG KONG, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a view to motivating tenants to sort and recycle food waste, Link launches the "Fu Tung Market Food Waste Recycling Challenge" in September, with well-loved actress Louise Lee as officiating ambassador.



Link and Louise Lee join hands to promote 10 “New Attitudes for Living” across 34 Link’s shopping centres with the message of self-love and environmental awareness.

Link works hand in hand with local communities, its tenants, and the public in promoting sustainable green living. Link has taken a step further by launching the "Fu Tung Market Food Waste Recycling Challenge" in September, with a view to motivating tenants to sort and recycle food waste. Furthermore, Lok Fu Place and TKO Gateway are now equipped with new play-to-learn carousel amenities built with an umbrella drying function to encourage not using plastic umbrella bags.

Ambassador Louise Lee Demonstrates 10 "New Attitudes for Living"

A staggering 3,200 tons of food waste are disposed of every day in Hong Kong, heavily burdening local landfills (Note). In view of this worsening situation, Fu Tung Market just launched a food waste recycling pilot scheme in September, which aims at developing an organic food waste separation and recycling culture among tenants. Based on a designated scoring system, tenants can receive a "Green Tenants" certification and supermarket cash coupons as a reward for their green efforts. From late October onwards, upon spending a designated amount, shoppers will receive cash coupons that can be spent at "Green Tenants" – a win-win proposal for customers and tenants.

The well-loved actress Louise Lee officiated at the food waste recycling pilot scheme at Fu Tung Market as Low-Carbon Lifestyle Ambassador. In her role, she has introduced 10 "New Attitudes for Living" across Link's 34 shopping centres to encourage the public to practice self-love and caring for the Earth, including reducing the use of plastic bags, bringing your own cutlery, maintaining a balanced diet, engaging in regular exercise and building community support.

New Play-to-Learn Carousel Facilities at Malls for Plastic Reduction at Source

Link's placemaking concept connects people in the local community and advocates for sustainability, as evidenced by the new play-to-learn carousel amenities at Lok Fu Place and TKO Gateway. The colourful installations are made from recycled wood and tires, powered by solar panels for lighting, and equipped with an umbrella drying function. These edutainment additions will send clear messages on sustainability, including not using plastic umbrella bags anymore.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

High-resolution pictures can be downloaded here.

Note:

The figure was revealed on 10 December 2021 by the Environmental Protection Department in its report titled "Monitoring of Solid Waste in Hong Kong: Waste Statistics for 2020".

About Link

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock. From its home in Hong Kong, Link owns and manages a diversified portfolio including retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, the UK's London and Australia's Sydney and Melbourne. Link seeks to extend its portfolio growth trajectory and grasp expansion opportunities in different markets in pursuit of its medium-term target Vision 2025.

For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com/.