Link Supports Chinese Restaurant Tenants by Giving away $14 Million in Dining Vouchers

HONG KONG, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic fades, Link Asset Management Limited (Link), the Manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), is striving to help tenants with their business recovery. With a view to supporting the pandemic-struck Chinese restaurant sector, Link is launching the 'Dining Delights' campaign, which will give away dining vouchers worth more than $14 million to encourage customers to patronise 66 restaurants across 59 Link malls.



The vouchers will be given out in phases, with the first phase commencing on 22 April. Customers fulfilling the required spending amount at the designated malls*may redeem a $100 (for spending $100 or more) or $500 (for spending $500 or more during weekends) dining voucher that can be used for dine-in or takeaway orders at 21 Chinese restaurants located in 21 Link malls in different districts, including Lok Fu Place, Temple Mall and T Town.

In addition, Link is offering the chance to win 500 complimentary four-person meal sets at 20 Chinese restaurants. Customers can enter to win a meal set by signing up for a Link membership and, from 6pm on 20 April to 3pm on 23 April, completing a simple online registration via https://bit.ly/3a8aYyv and sharing an image which they think best represents the 'Dining Delights' the me. The 500 winners selected from the submitted images will enjoy a free four-person meal set at their restaurant of choice on the evening of 29 April.

Link continues to monitor the pandemic situation so it is able to organise activities in support of its tenants in a timely manner.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020, Link has been standing shoulder to shoulder with its tenants in mitigating the pandemic's impacts. From self-pickup deals co-launched with foodpanda to shopping incentives offering dining and shopping vouchers, and from hand sanitizer and health drink giveaways to distributing free fruit to the elderly, Link has rolled out a host of measures to stimulate consumption and support the community. In so doing, Link has helped drive tenants' sales growth while contributing to the sustainable development of the local economy.

Terms and conditions apply. The programme is subject to change without prior notice.

For more details about the event, please visit Linkhk.com.

*The designated malls include

Hong Kong Island : Hing Tung Shopping Centre, Oi Tung Shopping Centre, Siu Sai Wan Plaza and Yiu Tung Shopping Centre Kowloon : Choi Wan Commercial Complex, Hoi Fu Shopping Centre, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lok Fu Place, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Shun On Commercial Centre, Tak Tin Plaza, Temple Mall and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre New Territories : Cheung Fat Plaza, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, Choi Yuen Plaza, Fu Heng Shopping Centre, Fu Tung Plaza, Leung King Plaza, T Town and Wo Che Plaza

