LinkDaddy Announces Zoho Adoption For Improved SEO & Content Creation Services

LinkDaddy confirms its adoption of Zoho's unified cloud services to strengthen its service delivery, analytics, and reporting.

LinkDaddy, an SEO agency specializing in generating high-quality backlinks for small businesses, announced that it is adopting Zoho for all of its future operations. Following the adoption, LinkDaddy has announced that it will be able to provide its clients with improved business management and marketing services through the Zoho software suite.

As a leading SEO agency and social media management service devoted to helping businesses improve their search engine rankings organically, LinkDaddy understands the importance of efficient operating systems and adequate software. By integrating Zoho into its operations, the company ensures that it will continue to maintain a high level of customer support for all its clients.

Zoho offers powerful tools and infrastructure to help business owners run their businesses more smoothly while maintaining their privacy. The platform currently operates in over 150 countries. With LinkDaddy joining over 100 million users in adopting Zoho, the company now has access to the platform’s secure email, customer help desk, accounting, and bookkeeping services, improving internal and external communications and increasing organizational efficiency. Additionally, through Zoho’s omnichannel customer relationship management (CRM) app, LinkDaddy can better help clients grow and manage their brands through detailed analytics, enhanced customer engagement, automated workflows, predictive intelligence, and more.

The company will also be taking advantage of Zoho’s range of other software to provide customers with more efficient services. LinkDaddy notes that Zoho's focus on sustainability, customer privacy, and ongoing investment in research and development aligned with its business values, and were key factors that influenced the decision.

LinkDaddy has been delivering digital marketing solutions to small businesses for over nine years. Since its founding, the company has created and managed thousands of high-quality backlink campaigns, social media marketing initiatives, and press release campaigns for its clients.

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://linkdaddy.com

