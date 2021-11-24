Linklogis Is Commented as 'Impressive' by People's Daily

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linklogis, as a representative of Shenzhen's innovative technology enterprise, has attracted the attention of People's Daily, the largest newspaper in China. On November 15th, 2021, People's Daily published a news article about the plan for comprehensively deepening the reform and opening-up of the Shenzhen-Hong Kong modern service industry cooperation zone in Qianhai, which assists the country to deepen reform and further promote high-quality opening-up.

The article mentioned that by applying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, and big data in the supply chain ecology, Linklogis is impressive in providing anchor enterprises and financial institutions with world-leading supply chain finance technology solutions.

"Technical innovation has helped customers solve real problems. We have realized the digitalization of the entire supply chain finance process data-driven, scenario-based, automated, and online, and effectively helped SMEs to resolve financing difficulties." Introduced by Mr. Zhao Yu, Chief Financial Officer of Linklogis.

Linklogis was founded in Shenzhen in February of 2016 by senior executives with backgrounds in international finance and internet technologies, with the support of Tencent and other early shareholders. Linklogis was successfully listed on the main board of HKEX in April 2021, stock code 9959.HK, becoming the first listed Chinese supply chain financial technology SaaS enterprise.

