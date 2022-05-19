Linklogis Constructs ESG Structure, and Engages in Community and Public Welfare

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2022, Linklogis unveiled its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report since the company was listed in 2021, which is also the first ESG report released by a listed supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise in China.

Linklogis incorporates sustainable development management into strategic decisions by establishing a sound ESG governance structure with three levels covering the Board, management team, and working group to ensure effective implementation of ESG policies and achievement of goals. In 2021, Linklogis' material ESG topics focus on addressing climate change, talent management, financial products' security and risk control, financial technology innovation, data privacy and security, availability, and sustainability of financial services, and promoting the digitalization of supply chain finance. Despite the challenges such as COVID-19 and volatile market conditions, Linklogis adhered to its mission, and its total revenue and income reached RMB 1.2 billion with an adjusted profit of RMB 290 million, a year-over-year increase of 50.7%, and the total transaction volume reached RMB 258.3 billion in 2021, ranking first in market share among supply chain finance technology solution providers in China for two consecutive years.

As a young company founded in six years ago, Linklogis advocates a simple, equal, and open organizational atmosphere with enriched corporate culture and inclusiveness. There is no private office in the Shenzhen headquarters, the Wuhan R&D headquarters, and the Hong Kong office. All employees, including the management team, are working on open seats.

Talent is the key asset of the Group. At the end of 2021, the Group had a total of 910 employees in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Among them, female employees account for 41.4%, and 72.5% of the employees are aged from 26 to 35. In Linklogis' senior management team, female executives account for 33.3%. To better increase employees' capabilities and the company's competitive advantages, Linklogis customized a comprehensive training system of Star Plan, Sailing Plan, Pilot Plan, and Voyage Plan for high-potential, entry-level, middle-level, and senior leaders, respectively.

Linklogis participates in organizational capability surveys initiated by Tencent Consulting annually and conducts systematic organizational capability health examinations based on the organizational capability Yang Triangle Theory. Since 2019, Linklogis has been shortlisted for three consecutive years and won the relevant awards of the "China Organizational Capability Survey" project, and the company has been highly recognized by authoritative institutions for strategy and organizational capabilities. During the year, the average training time per employee reached 9.6 hours.

As a responsible enterprise, Linklogis has always been giving back to society while developing business. During the pandemic, the company actively participated in social activities to help the community and contribute to society. For example, during the Chinese New Year in 2021, it purchased the nationally certified products as corporate gifts for poverty alleviation to help farmers in Hubei Province, whose economy was severely damaged due to the COVID-19. In the "7.20" severe rainstorm disaster in Zhengzhou, Henan, in 2021, Linklogis cared about the flood-affected area, and immediately donated RMB 1 million through the Red Cross Society of China for disaster relief, epidemic prevention, and post-disaster reconstruction. Moreover, Linklogis actively participated in community support activities, organized their employees in the volunteer works for epidemic prevention, and donated healthcare supplies to the local community in need.

The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Linklogis, Mr. Song Qun commented, "With the in-depth development of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, the digital economy has become a breakthrough point for China to grasp the growing new opportunities brought by technology advancement. Digitalization and dual-carbon are mutually promoted, penetrated, and evolved, achieving a win-win for the ecosystem. Fortunately, Linklogis has been on the path to exploring the integration of digitalization and the dual-carbon goals since our inception, and our corporate growth is in line with the ESG development. Looking ahead, Linklogis will effectively exert the power of 'Technology for Good', digitalize supply chain finance to boost the development of the real economy, foster environmental protection, maximize environmental protection, reduce carbon emissions, create value for employees, shareholders, and society, and construct an excellent corporate management and governance system."