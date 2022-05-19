Linklogis Empowers Inclusive Finance and Builds Data Security Fortification with ESG Mindset

SHENZHEN, China, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 19, 2022, Linklogis unveiled its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report since the company was listed in 2021, which is also the first ESG report released by a listed supply chain finance technology SaaS enterprise in China.

The report presents Linklogis' aim to leverage technology to empower the development of sustainable supply chain finance for anchor enterprises and financial institutions, accelerate digital transformation, solve SMEs' financing difficulties, and support the development of the real economy. The company states to keep investing in technology to deliver better and safer solutions for customers and improve the overall efficiency of the supply chain. Under the background of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality (dual carbon), the green supply chain finance promoted by Linklogis can lead enterprises to increase green investment, foster environmental protection, reduce carbon and pollutant emissions, and create environmental, social, and economic benefits.

Inclusive finance is one of the important ways to achieve common prosperity, and supply chain finance is one of the most effective means to realize inclusive finance. Linklogis strives to build an inclusive finance system with wide coverage, low cost, and sustainability through supply chain finance technology to solve the financing difficulties for SMEs. The company adopts advanced digital technology to provide remote supply chain finance technology services for anchor enterprises and suppliers during the COVID-19, without the need for document delivery and on-site queuing, and without in-person contact throughout the whole process. This not only ensures the authenticity of the due diligence process and transaction background of accounts receivable, but also ensures that SMEs can receive financing safely and in a timely manner during the COVID-19 to alleviate their cash flow pressure.

Linklogis helps SMEs obtain low-cost financing by leveraging the high-quality credit profile of anchor enterprises through the digitalized, efficient, and convenient financing process, which effectively reduces their financing cost from 10-20% to 5-6%. The innovative technology-enabled solution was selected as a business school case study by Peking University. By the end of 2021, the company has served over 140,000 SMEs accumulatively.

Linklogis attaches great importance to information security and protecting private information for customers. The company continuously improves the information security management system and policies to ensure information security and data privacy, safety, and compliance while providing customers with reliable and high-quality services. In 2021, Linklogis obtained the dual certifications of ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management System, becoming the first company in the supply chain finance technology industry to obtain ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Security Certification. The independently developed Bee Security Privacy-preserving Computation Platform provides a full-scope protection plan for the availability, controllability, and traceability of enterprise data security.

Linklogis actively participates in the preparation and stipulation of several important industry standards. By the end of 2021, Linklogis participated in the publication of two industry white papers and five industry standards. As a senior member of IEEE SA, the company participated in the setting of global blockchain standards and became the official designated application of BSN supply chain finance based on its self-developed BeeTrust blockchain platform.

The Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Linklogis, Mr. Song Qun commented, "with the in-depth development of the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, the digital economy has become a breakthrough point for China to grasp the growing new opportunities brought by technology advancement. Digitalization and dual-carbon are mutually promoted, penetrated, and evolved, achieving a win-win for the ecosystem. Fortunately, Linklogis has been on the path to exploring the integration of digitalization and the dual-carbon goals since our inception, and our corporate growth is in line with the ESG development. Looking ahead, Linklogis will effectively exert the power of "Technology for Good", digitalize supply chain finance to boost the development of the real economy, foster environmental protection, maximize environmental protection, reduce carbon emissions, create value for employees, shareholders, and society, and construct an excellent corporate management and governance system."

