Link's T Town Set to 'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai' Hit the ground running in 2022 with variety show-inspired physical challenges

Link's T Town to put a 'variety show' spin on the cause of healthy living in 'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai', featuring dopamine-pumping game installations taking cues from people's daily lives

'POWER UP! Motor Challenges on Wheels' to make flash appearances around town to challenge everybody to hilarious games, spreading holiday joy with the boisterous vibe of a variety show

Tin Shui Shopping Centre to glam up Tin Shui Wai with a giant outdoor T.S.W. luminescent installation

HONG KONG, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Link's T Town is rolling out 'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai' from now until 9 January 2022 to beef up the winter holidays with a variety show-inspired experience. Taking cues from people's daily lives, the event features exciting game installations and Instagrammable scenes for you to unleash your potential on immersive challenges filled with elements that magnify positivity in the community, in a manner similar to your favourite variety shows.



Link’s T Town creates a variety show experience with exclusive seasonal games and challenges in ‘POWER UP Tin Shui Wai’

Link's T Town 'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai' Challenges Your Motor Skills in 1 Minute

'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai' is being organised by Link's T Town to ramp up the district's active tendencies with three 1-minute free challenges, taking cues from variety shows. Speed, reflexes and balance are put on trial respectively with three installations:

'HURRY UP! Get on the Bus 1-minute' where you crank up the speed for a full sprint on a giant wheel. 'SPEED UP! Outsmart the pedestrian lights 1-minute' where you can cancel out red lights with timely interference. 'LEVEL UP! Hold the Handrail 1-minute' where you hold out against a tough journey with the strongest grip.

Besides three entertaining games that challenge your motor skills, there are also festive scenes for selfies with a 'variety show' spin to dial up your Christmas and New Year celebrations.

'POWER UP! Motor Challenges on Wheels' Takes a Ride on Positive Side

Meanwhile, 'POWER UP! Motor Challenges on Wheels' will travel around Tin Shui Wei from 21 December 2021 to 3 January 2022 to Tin Yiu Plaza, Tin Shing Shopping Centre and Tin Chak Shopping Centre to spread happiness in the community with fun games for a joyous winter holiday.

Giant Glowing Installation Plus Shopping Perks

In addition to entertaining games at 'POWER UP Tin Shui Wai', Tin Shui Shopping Centre will light up Christmas with a head-turning giant luminescent installation featuring the abbreviated form of Tin Shui Wai ('TSW'). The three glowing letters offer a cosy community backdrop for visitors to take viral selfies with creative compositions that connect themselves to Tin Shui Wai.

During the campaign, customers with e-spending* totalling $500 or above at T Town can redeem their receipt(s) for a $50 e-coupon – that's a 10% rebate on your festive shopping spree!

